Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore

By Alyssa Barbieri,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5rif_0lF8mNHh00

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul that includes two first-round picks, two second rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

General manager Ryan Poles took the first step to building around quarterback Justin Fields by getting him a No. 1 wide receiver in Moore. Now, Chicago can focus on retooling the offensive line in free agency and the NFL draft.

It’s safe to say that Fields is happy about the trade for Moore, as seen by his reaction on Instagram.

Moore provides an immediate upgrade as he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver. He highlights a receiving corp that also features Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Moore has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name since being drafted by the Panthers in 2018. Moore has never had less than 788 yards in a season, and he’s someone who should provide an immediate upgrade in the downfield passing game.

We haven’t even reached free agency yet, but it’s already clear that Chicago is setting Fields up for success, where hopefully there are no more excuses and we can get a true evaluation of Fields.

