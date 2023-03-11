Open in App
Texarkana, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pair of 13-year-old East Texas boys taken into custody, accused of stealing side-by-side

By Cynthia Miranda,

5 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – A pair of 13-year-old East Texas boys were taken into custody after they were accused of stealing a utility task vehicle or side-by-side on Tuesday.

The teenagers were stopped by a Texarkana College police officer after they were reportedly driving the vehicle on the campus. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said the boys told them a homeless man gave them the vehicle that day.

3 East Texans arrested for alleged assault involving brass knuckles, baseball bat

Authorities said they later learned the side-by-side had been stolen from a business that sells recreational vehicles.

The boys were seen on surveillance video driving away with the vehicle after the business closed, according to police.

The teens were later taken to a juvenile detention center, and their parents were informed. The stolen vehicle was also returned to the business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

