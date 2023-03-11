Pair of 13-year-old East Texas boys taken into custody, accused of stealing side-by-side

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – A pair of 13-year-old East Texas boys were taken into custody after they were accused of stealing a utility task vehicle or side-by-side on Tuesday.
The teenagers were stopped by a Texarkana College police officer after they were reportedly driving the vehicle on the campus. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said the boys told them a homeless man gave them the vehicle that day.
Authorities said they later learned the side-by-side had been stolen from a business that sells recreational vehicles.
The boys were seen on surveillance video driving away with the vehicle after the business closed, according to police.
The teens were later taken to a juvenile detention center, and their parents were informed. The stolen vehicle was also returned to the business.
