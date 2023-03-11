Open in App
Trae Young Leads Hawks to Victory Over Wizards

By Pat Benson,

5 days ago

Summary of the Atlanta Hawks road win over the Washington Wizards.

Summary

While there was some sightseeing involved, the Atlanta Hawks' two-game road stand against the Washington Wizards was purely a business trip. On Friday night, Atlanta defeated Washington 114-107, picking up their second consecutive win against their divisional rival.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and nine assists. More importantly, Young is looking like his old self. The offensive maestro knocked down 6-10 (60%) of his three-point attempts.

Young's hot shooting was contagious, as the team shot an impressive 48.4% from deep. Conversely, Washington couldn't keep up. After two great offensive performances against Atlanta this season, Washington hit just 25.9% of their three-point attempts.

Bradley Beal led the way with 27 points but did not get the same level of production from his teammates this time around. Atlanta contained Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma to 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Atlanta improves to 34-33, while Washington falls to 31-36. Both teams are catching a flight after tonight's game. The Hawks host the Boston Celtics tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the Wizards face a road test against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 28 PTS, 9 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 18 PTS, 7 REB

Dejounte Murray - 16 PTS, 7 REB

Wizards Leaders

Bradley Beal - 27 PTS, 6 REB

Kristaps Porzingis - 22 PTS, 9 REB

Kyle Kuzma - 17 PTS, 5 REB

