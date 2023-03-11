Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Hawks hold on to cap back-to-back sweep of Wizards

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRcfO_0lF8kdQT00

Trae Young’s 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining capped his 28-point effort and helped the Atlanta Hawks put away the host Washington Wizards 114-107 on Friday.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter before trimming the deficit to two on a pair of Monte Morris free throws with 1:26 to go. On the ensuing Hawks possession, Young knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer, then motioned to the home Washington crowd for silence with his finger to his lips.

Young shot 6 of 10 from beyond the arc to pace Atlanta to a 15-of-31 performance (48.4 percent) from long range. His nine assists were a game high.

Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 15 points off the Atlanta bench, while Saddiq Bey knocked down 3 of 4 trey attempts en route to 14 points in reserve duty.

De’Andre Hunter finished with 18 points for the Hawks, Dejounte Murray scored 16 to go with seven assists, and Clint Capela grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to accompany eight points.

Washington shot just 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from 3-point distance. At 3-of-7, Kristaps Porzingis was the only Wizard to make more than one triple.

Bradley Beal scored a team-high 27 points for the Wizards, and Porzingis had 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points.

The Wizards had an opportunity to force a tie in the waning moments after Murray split tow free-throw attempts with 19.5 seconds remaining, giving Washington the ball trailing by three points.

Beal passed up on a potential 3-point shot and attacked the rim but missed the layup. Coming up empty on the possession squashed any hope of a Washington rally.

The Hawks completed a sweep of road sweep of the Wizards after posting a 122-120 victory on Wednesday. Eighth-place Atlanta extended its lead over 10th-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings to three games with the consecutive victories.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant enters counseling program with no NBA return in sight
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kings face Nets with chance to seal winning road mark
Sacramento, CA1 hour ago
Lakers, Pelicans meet with identical records, different directions
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (foot) ‘not likely’ to face Spurs
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Spurs force OT, but Mavericks prevail without stars
San Antonio, TX5 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers latest demands from the New York Jets are comedic
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Denver Broncos hand out over $109 million to pair of top linemen in NFL free agency
Denver, CO2 days ago
Lamar Jackson says Baltimore Ravens low-balled him, offers exact contract details
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles re-sign star cornerback in NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes’ phone is apparently ‘blowing up’ from NFL free-agents
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers land a major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers sign former top draft pick Sam Darnold
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens cut 6-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell: 4 logical landing spots in free agency
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers make splash, sign one of the top NFL free agents
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys contact future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Buffalo Bills expected to land top priority in free agency and re-sign Jordan Poyer
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Clippers down Warriors despite Stephen Curry’s 50 points
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
NBA roundup: Kings nip Bulls on De’Aaron Fox’s 3-pointer
Sacramento, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy