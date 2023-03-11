Open in App
Indian Wells, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Jordan Thompson KOs Stefanos Tsitsipas in Indian Wells

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDgsQ_0lF8kbf100

Jordan Thompson was at his best in the key moments during a 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) upset of second-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday in Indian Wells, Calif.

Neither player broke serve in the first and third sets before Thompson cruised through the initial tiebreaker, then won four of the five points in the decisive tiebreaker.

Thompson, a 28-year-old Australian who is ranked 87th in the world, defeated one of the world’s top 10 players for just the second time in his career.

Thompson said, “It’s unreal. At a Masters 1000, in the (Indian Wells) Tennis Garden here. It’s one of my favorite tournaments, I think a lot of players’ favorite tournaments to play. To have a win like that is incredible. (I’m) really happy.”

Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old Greek player who reached the Australian Open final this year, finished with twice as many unforced errors as Thompson, 26-13. Thompson also had the edge in winners, 45-36.

“I wanted to take control of my service points,” Thompson said. “Obviously, I can’t do much about his, he’s a big guy and he’s got a great serve. I wasn’t finding too much rhythm there on return towards the end but snuck one out. I stayed aggressive on serve and very thankful that last ball went wide.”

In other second-round action, third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway crushed Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-3, and 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain dominated Taiwanese qualifier Tung-Lin Wu 6-2, 6-4.

Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori knocked out 22nd-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-2, and Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin downed 29th-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-4, 6-0. Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka advanced when the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp retired due to a sprained ankle while trailing 7-5, 3-2.

Australia’s Jason Kubler led 2-6, 7-6 (5), 3-0 when 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indian Wells, CA newsLocal Indian Wells, CA
Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev reach Indian Wells semis
Indian Wells, CA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC5 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Denver Broncos hand out over $109 million to pair of top linemen in NFL free agency
Denver, CO2 days ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to sign with AFC team
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles re-sign star cornerback in NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce makes announcement for 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes’ phone is apparently ‘blowing up’ from NFL free-agents
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers land a major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
Reports: Falcons outbid Commanders for QB Taylor Heinicke
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers make splash, sign one of the top NFL free agents
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers sign former top draft pick Sam Darnold
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy