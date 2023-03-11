Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Lutheran North beats Thayer in Class 3 semis

By Dan Lucy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1X9W_0lF8ivzt00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 3, boys semifinals, Thayer against Lutheran North.

Late first quarter, the Crusaders Davell Long hits a three-pointer 14-9 Crusaders.

But Thayer makes a run in the second quarter, Aiden Burns uses shooters roll to give the Bobcats a one point lead.

Just over two minutes before halftime, Bryce Spiller gets fouled on the layup, Crusaders back in front 24-19.

But just before haltime, Devin Harrington hits this basket, Lutheran North was up 32-25 at the half.

Thayer got back into it in the second half, and forced overtime, but the Crusdaders win 61-60.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MO newsLocal Springfield, MO
MSU sweeps SEMO for 4th straight series
Springfield, MO5 hours ago
Bears beat SEMO, win third straight
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Bears forward Mogbo enters transfer portal
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homeschool basketball teams meet in Springfield for championships
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Lady Bears off to Nebraska in WNIT
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Republic falls to Raytown in Class 6 state tournament
Republic, MO4 days ago
Lady Bears earn WNIT bid
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Fair Grove flies past Skyline into Class 3 title game
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Bears win third straight series with extra inning walk-off
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Drake rallies late, sends Lady Bears home 73-70
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Hartville falls to Salisbury in Class 2 semi
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Moore leads Lady Panthers in opening NCAA win
Drury, MO5 days ago
Chadwick falls in Class 1 state championship game
Chadwick, MO5 days ago
Fair Grove girls basketball team holds off El Dorado Springs for school’s first state title
Fair Grove, MO4 days ago
Lady Panthers end season with loss to Grand Valley State for second straight year
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Tipton survives Norwood’s slowdown game
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Train will be performing at the Ozarks Amphitheater
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Bonnie Jenkins
Springfield, MO15 hours ago
What did Springfield look like 200 years ago in the month of March?
Springfield, MO11 hours ago
Springfield cosmetology college shutters after over 40 years in business
Springfield, MO6 hours ago
Haze hovering over the Ozarks due to prescribed burns
Springfield, MO7 hours ago
Student airlifted to hospital after crash with school bus
Neelyville, MO17 hours ago
Aurora Schools placed on precautionary lockdown
Aurora, MO17 hours ago
Missing Springfield man left his home on foot
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Arkansas man killed in head-on crash
Omaha, AR4 days ago
Springfield coalition encourages locals to vote ahead of elections
Springfield, MO16 hours ago
Abandoned downtown building catches fire
Springfield, MO5 hours ago
Monett police searching for missing man
Monett, MO5 days ago
One injured, another detained after south Springfield shooting
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield physician and humanitarian Dr. John D. Bentley has passed away
Springfield, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy