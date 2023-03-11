Open in App
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s DWI Court one of four in the U.S. to be nationally recognized

By Kerry Mannix,

5 days ago


EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's DWI Court is one of four of its kind being nationally recognized in the U.S.

That means it will now help identify and test best practices and provide technical assistance to new courts like it across the country, according to officials.

"What we've learned is to be able to now study, and study how to change behavior. And allow us to give them an opportunity to address a serious problem," said Judge Richard Anchondo, County Criminal Court No.2, who started the El Paso program in 2004.

The program was the first in Texas; Now, there are 23 state-wide and over 700 across the U.S. Officials say it helps adults convicted of DWIs by holding them accountable, closely supervising them and providing them with intense substance abuse treatment.

"It's a great reward when we start seeing people changing. You heard some graduates. And that's a testament to most - almost 800 graduates that they've changed their life, and are doing well. succeeding. Knowing full well that the challenge is not over. It still needs attention. That they now have a story, and they come back to help me help others right behind them," said Judge Anchondo.

The post El Paso’s DWI Court one of four in the U.S. to be nationally recognized appeared first on KVIA .

