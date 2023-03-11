Olympian MacLean gives back to Peabody

For the first time since its inception, the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship is being held at The Track at New Balance in Boston this weekend.

Peabody native, former UMass Minutewoman, and Olympian Heather MacLean participated in two of these events when she was a Tanner. Now that MacLean is a part of team New Balance, she’ll be there in a much different capacity.

MacLean will not only show her support by being at the championship, but offered 16 complementary entries for Peabody High track and field athletes.

MacLean couldn’t be happier to be involved.

“Over the past couple weeks, preparing for this event has really ramped up and I am so excited for it to start,” MacLean said. “To see all these athletes compete in such a great event, and for it to be happening at my home track is great.”

“There will be other team New Balance members at this event, who are all amazing people,” MacLean said. “All of us will participate in panel discussions, announce and comment during races, and conduct post-race interviews as well.”

MacLean feels grateful to give back to her hometown.

“Even when you qualify to compete in this event, there are certain financial costs that need to be met to participate in the meet,” MacLean said. “Peabody does an amazing job fundraising for its athletes, but I am so grateful and ecstatic that New Balance was able to support me offering these additional 16 entries to Peabody athletes.”

Her love for Peabody didn’t stop there.

“I have a lot of pride for my hometown, and giving back to my community means a lot to me,” MacLean said. “Supporting upcoming talent and helping them reach their goals brings me a lot of joy. I’m thankful that I’m a part of a brand like New Balance that gives me the opportunity to do that.”

Even for an Olympian, she wouldn’t mind lacing up her shoes this weekend.

“Being here… brings a feeling of nostalgia,” MacLean said. “I am a little jealous of the athletes that get to compete.”

MacLean plans to be involved with this event in the future as well.

“I hope to be involved moving forward, even if it is not at the same level of involvement as I am this year,” MacLean said. “I plan to be a spectator, show my support, and continue to give back to this event as much as I can.”

With 5,000 athletes registered, this year’s meet will be the largest New Balance Nationals Indoor event to date.

“For this event to have its biggest turnout ever, and for it to be happening at The New Balance Track right here at home is truly amazing,” MacLean said. “This event left such a positive mark on me when I was a participant, and I expect the same now being a supporter of the event.”

MacLean represented the United States at the Olympic Games of Tokyo in 2020, placing 21st in the 1,500-meter. At UMass, she placed ninth in the mile at the NCAA Championship with a time of 4:43.29.

Gerard DiStefano can be reached at Gerard@itemlive.com

The post Olympian MacLean gives back to Peabody appeared first on Itemlive .