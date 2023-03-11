Clemson vs. Virginia live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch ACC Tournament

The stage is set for an exciting semifinal matchup in the 2023 ACC Tournament, as the Clemson Tigers take on the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday night.

Virginia comes into the game with an impressive record of 24-6, including a 15-5 conference record in ACC regular-season play. Clemson, meanwhile, has had a solid season with a record of 23-9, including a 14-6 conference record.

This will be a good one today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Clemson vs. Virginia

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Clemson vs. Virginia (-2.5)

O/U: 126.5

