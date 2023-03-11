China vs. Australia, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch World Baseball Classic

The Australian baseball team is gearing up for its second game in Pool B of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, as it takes on China on Friday night at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. After a convincing win in their opening game, the Australians will be looking to build on their success and improve their chances of advancing to the next round.

This will be a fun tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

China vs. Australia

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FS2, FOX Deportes

FS2, FOX Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

China (+400) vs. Australia (-550)

O/U: 10.5

Want some action on the World Baseball Classic? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.