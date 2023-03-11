Panama vs. Italy, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch World Baseball Classic
By FTW Staff,
5 days ago
The World Baseball Classic continues on Friday night with an intriguing matchup between Italy and Panama at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.
Italy has had a mixed start to the tournament, splitting their first two games in thrilling fashion, while Panama started off the tournament strong with a win in their opening game against China. However, they have since lost two straight games, including a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their last game.
This will be a fun tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.
