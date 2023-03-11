Open in App
Italy, TX
Panama vs. Italy, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch World Baseball Classic

By FTW Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwqlk_0lF8eUVE00

The World Baseball Classic continues on Friday night with an intriguing matchup between Italy and Panama at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

Italy has had a mixed start to the tournament, splitting their first two games in thrilling fashion, while Panama started off the tournament strong with a win in their opening game against China. However, they have since lost two straight games, including a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their last game.

This will be a fun tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Panama vs. Italy

  • When: Friday, March 10
  • Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Panama (+195) vs. Italy (-250)

O/U: 10.5

