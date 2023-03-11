Panama vs. Italy, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic continues on Friday night with an intriguing matchup between Italy and Panama at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

Italy has had a mixed start to the tournament, splitting their first two games in thrilling fashion, while Panama started off the tournament strong with a win in their opening game against China. However, they have since lost two straight games, including a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their last game.

This will be a fun tournament, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Panama vs. Italy

When: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes

FS1, FOX Deportes Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Panama (+195) vs. Italy (-250)

O/U: 10.5

