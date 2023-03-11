No late nights: store pandemic changes in NC remain three years later

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From cutting back hours, to finding innovative ways to reach customers, what were once temporary changes to survive a pandemic are now business standards three years later.

Andy Ellen, President of North Carolina Retail and Merchants Association, said necessity during the pandemic brought new ways of operating businesses that stuck.

“Curbside pick up that we didn’t used to see before, businesses that didn’t used to deliver to people’s homes do some of that and that has continued because consumers have gotten used to it,” Ellen said.

However, late-night and 24/7 hours have yet to return to pre-pandemic operations for companies big and small.

But instead of pandemic-era restrictions, cut hours largely come from ongoing staffing shortages.

“You also need to make sure you’re not burning out the employees that you do have,” Ellen said. “So, that has forced retailers and restaurants and other businesses to look closely at their hours and in some cases, what days you’re open.”

Ellen said more is also at play for continued store hour cuts including long-term shifts in shopping habits, as brick and mortar stores compete against big business online.

“I think we’re also focused in on our side of making sure people get back into the store, remembering that face to face shopping that they used to do,” Ellen said.

College student Jackson Hightower said he’s seen a cut in his hours as the Raleigh restaurant he helps manage made closing times earlier in recent weeks.

“A lot of us are students and we work to pay for rent, to pay for school and everything. So, whenever we can’t get those hours it’s killer,” Hightower said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.