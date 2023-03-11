Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Raptors-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in California.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) will play Friday."

The eight-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 41 games (while shooting 56.3% from the field).

Davis is in his fourth season with the Lakers, and while they missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022, he helped lead them to the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Right now, they are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the ninth seed in the Western Conference and have a 32-34 record in 66 games.

The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, they are a solid 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the matchup with a 32-35 record in 67 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are also 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Raptors have struggled in a big way, going just 12-22 in the 34 games they have played outside of Canada.

Back in December, they beat the Lakers 126-113 (at home).

