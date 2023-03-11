Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

UIC hosts robotic rumble this weekend

By Terry Keshner,

5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – The next generation of engineers -- and robots -- are taking centerstage at Credit Union 1 Arena on the UIC campus this weekend.

Forty multi-national high school teams from Chicago and across the globe are competing in the Midwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.

Each team has built a robot that weighs 150 pounds and up to 6.5 feet tall. They will operate the machines in a series of games and challenges during the two-day competition.

Fourteen-year-old Hinnah Griffin attends Washington Park School.

“I thought it was going to be harder, to be honest. But now, being in it, it just seems easy. I have a bunch of teammates that help me out if I don’t know what to do. I could rely on them.

The winner will move on to compete at the 2023 FIRST Robotics World Championship Event in Houston, Texas, on April 19 - 22, 2023.

