The Repository

Mount Union men's basketball team beats North Park, heads to first NCAA Elite Eight

By The Repository,

5 days ago
ALLIANCE — Mount Union is going where no Purple Raiders men's basketball team has ever gone before.

Jeffery Mansfield scored a game-high 24 points to power Mount Union past North Park 102-85 on Friday in the NCAA Division III Tournament's round of 16. The Purple Raiders will host Wisconsin-Oskosh on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. for a trip to the Final Four. Oshkosh advanced with a 91-72 win over Rowan.

Mount Union went into Friday 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament's round of 16. The Purple Raiders lost to Wisconsin-Stevens Point in overtime in 1997 and to Augustana in 2015.

At one point in the first half, North Park was threatening to drop Mount Union's round of 16 record to 0-3. The Vikings led 40-29 with just over six minutes left.

The Purple Raiders closed out the half with a 27-7 run and led 56-47 at halftime. They were never threatened in the second half.

Christian Parker finished with 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Mount Union, which set a single-season program record for wins with 28. Collen Gurley finished with 16 points. Darrell Newsom Jr. and Chris Painter Jr. added 11 apiece.

