The Commercial Appeal

Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams give Memphis basketball a show it may have never seen | Giannotto

By Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — They had to go searching through the record books when it was over because nobody could quite remember a performance like this one.

Nobody could remember a Memphis basketball game like Friday's 81-76 win over UCF in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals because what Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams pulled off was so preposterous. Not even Matt Dillon, in his 50th year calling Tiger games on television or radio.

"You just don't see that," Dillon said. "It is crazy."

But boy were we lucky to see this.

Two players with more than 30 points in the same game. Two players who got the ball over and over again in the second half, who kept scoring no matter how many times UCF threw haymakers and no matter what defense was thrown at them. Two players who might just be good enough to carry this team to places it hasn’t been in a long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMlIZ_0lF8Z4UG00

This was simply incredible, and probably unlike anything this storied program has ever seen from one duo. In the postseason, no less, when the Tigers needed every single basket they could muster to move on to the AAC tournament semifinals Saturday against Tulane.

Williams exploded for a season-high 35 points. Davis had 33 points. They combined to score 38 of the Tigers’ 41 points after halftime. No other player on the team had a field goal the entire second half. No player scored more than four points for the game.

“They refused to lose," coach Penny Hardaway said. "They refused to let Central Florida win the game."

It's why Hardaway went and got Davis out of the transfer portal this offseason. It’s why he convinced Williams to stay in school and become the oldest player in college basketball this year.

They’re here for moments like this, when stars are called upon to carry – and sometimes drag – their teams through the most dire of circumstances.

There was no other way to describe this experience, though it proved incredibly nerve-wracking for the pro-Memphis crowd that trekked to Dickies Arena to see if this team can win the program’s first conference tournament in 10 years.

But over and over again, Davis and Williams got the ball. Over and over again they delivered, particularly once the Tigers' 10-point halftime lead suddenly evaporated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHGNM_0lF8Z4UG00

When UCF tied the score at 47, Williams scored on a putback. When UCF took a 50-49 lead, Davis and Williams responded with a combined three straight 3-pointers. When UCF wouldn’t go away, Davis kept attacking and had eight Memphis points in a row.

When Davis actually missed a shot, Williams slammed it back home. When Memphis needed a defensive stop, Davis – all 6 feet of him – came up with a blocked shot. When the Tigers were trying to polish this win off, it was Williams who dove to the sideline to save an offensive rebound and give Memphis another valuable possession that forced UCF to start fouling.

“They made their run and (UCF's) C.J. Kelly said something to Coach during the run," Davis said. "It pissed me off."

This is both a strength and a potential weakness for this group as they try to make a meaningful this weekend, or next week in the NCAA tournament. With Davis and Williams, history can be made. But there's a reason this may have been the first time a Memphis duo did what they did.

Yes, as Williams put it, “we know we those guys that we got to go out there and make big plays all game." Yes, they are positioning themselves with some of the greats to pass through this program. Yes, this postseason will ultimately be defined by them.

But the Tigers will need more if they want revenge against Tulane and Houston. They can't get annihilated on the offensive glass or give up 46 points in the second half like they did against UCF. They've got to get some more help. They can't just expect this from Davis and Williams, even if everybody would be more than happy to let them.

Hardaway admitted that might not have been the case in years past, and it's a key distinction in all this.

Over more than 16 minutes to close Friday's game, only three of the Tigers’ 20 shots were attempted by anyone other than Davis and Williams. There was really no other choice. It had to be Davis. Or Williams. Or both. Nobody seemed to mind.

"The team was strategically put together so we wouldn’t have any jealousy," Hardaway said. "We wouldn’t have anyone getting mad if they weren’t getting shots, that they would continue to work, and it’s worked out beautifully. That’s why I say this is my best team because nobody is really worrying about what they’re doing."

What they did Friday made you believe anything is possible because they may have done what had never been done before in a Memphis basketball game.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @mgiannotto

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams give Memphis basketball a show it may have never seen | Giannotto

