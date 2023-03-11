Open in App
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Eagan 64, Bloomington Jefferson 61, OT

Eastview 42, Rosemount 41

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Hopkins 87, Minneapolis Washburn 67

Wayzata 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Class AAA=

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Princeton 67, Becker 59

St. Francis 66, Big Lake 46

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Duluth Denfeld 63, North Branch 59

Hermantown 80, Cloquet 58

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Alexandria 69, Rocori 57

St. Cloud Tech 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

