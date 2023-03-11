Class 6A boys basketball: Broken Arrow, Edmond North advance to title game

NORMAN — The Class 6A boys state basketball semifinals were held Friday at Lloyd Noble Center . Here's a look at what happened:

More: What to know about the Oklahoma high school basketball state tournaments

BROKEN ARROW 50, OWASSO 49

With one possession to earn an appearance in the state title game, Broken Arrow standout and Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow had one assignment — stick to Owasso freshman sensation Jalen Montonati.

Dow did it, finishing off a remarkable defensive effort on Montonati, and the rest of the Tigers kept the four other Owasso players from getting off a good look at a potential game-tying bucket.

They contested EJ Lewis’ 3-pointer, helping it to fall well short. Gabe Patterson grabbed the rebound and scored a putback at the buzzer but it was the Tigers that were moving on, despite a monster game from Owasso star Brandon Mann.

A day earlier, Montonati had delivered an emphatic state tournament debut, scoring 27 in a first-round victory over Deer Creek.

But Friday, Dow made it difficult for Montonati to find much room to work, helping hold the freshman to just 1 of 12 from the field, 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. Montonati finished with just six points.

But it was nearly enough, as Mann was electric.

The senior made all 12 shots he took, finishing with 26 points.

More: Class 3A boys basketball: Millwood, Tulsa Metro Christian will meet for gold ball

But Mann spent much of the game in foul trouble.

When he picked up his fourth early in the second half, his team trailing by three, it looked like the Tigers might put the game away.

The lead quickly stretched to eight before the Rams tightened the game up.

“We missed some assignments and we tried to make some home run plays a couple times where we could’ve just pulled the ball out and made them work a little bit more,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said.

Mann has been a thorn in Broken Arrow’s side all season, scoring at least 20 points in each of the three meetings between the teams.

Mann was a big reason why Owasso handed the Tigers their only loss of the season a week earlier in the area tournament.

“Brandon was just a beast,” Dow said. “He’s hard to stop.”

Carlson: Not going to state for six years isn't long for some schools. At Douglass? It's an eternity

Justice Sutton led the Tigers (27-1) with 19 points, going 8 of 9 from the floor. Dow added 10 points.

Broken Arrow has played in the state championship game just once before.

As a senior in 1997, Wallace helped the Tigers to a gold ball at Lloyd Noble Center.

“I tell everybody, ‘You get there, you’ve got to be a little lucky and you’ve got to be good,’” Wallace said. “We’re definitely good, so hopefully we’re a little lucky tomorrow.”

The Tigers will take on either Choctaw or Edmond North at 7 p.m. Saturday for the title.

“Us seniors have been together since fifth grade,” Dow said. “This is something we’ve all dreamed of doing together and then just having everybody else on the team has been amazing. The chemistry’s been there.

“We’re going to live in the moment for now but when the time comes tomorrow, we’re going to be ready.”

More: Class 4A boys basketball: Douglass, Weatherford advance to state final

Edmond North 65, Choctaw 61 (OT)

One day after scoring five points in the final 15 seconds and hitting a game-winning layup in overtime against Moore in the quarterfinals, Choctaw’s Ja’Mon Valentine had another chance to be the hero.

With Choctaw tied with Edmond North in the final seconds of Friday’s semifinals, Valentine received the ball and fired a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired.

The crowd at Lloyd Noble Center went silent as it floated in the air, and Valentine’s shot appeared to be on the money.

But as it turned out, it was a little too strong and hit the back of the rim before falling to the hardwood, and Edmond North — the defending champion — was given a new life.

The Huskies made sure they didn’t have another close call and outscored Choctaw by four in overtime as they earned a 65-61 victory, advancing to the title game against Broken Arrow at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Just made a couple of more plays,” Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. “At this time of year, you rely on the kids and put trust in them. They just made plays. And Choctaw played a heck of a game.”

More: Class 4A girls basketball: Bethany, Tulsa Lincoln Christian advance to state finals

Edmond North (25-2) had four players score in double figures. Dylan Warlick had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was perfect from the field, hitting 4 of 4 shots. He also made some clutch free throws down the stretch and finished 11 of 13 from the line.

“We just had to play together,” Warlick said. “That’s what we did. A win is a win.”

TJ Strong was second for Edmond North with 12 points, while TO Barrett and Dontrell Yearby each had 10.

Choctaw (20-9) also had four players score in double figures. Camren Hunt led the Yellowjackets with 18 and was followed by Camden Hyman (13), Valentine (12) and William Smith (10).

Edmond North led for most of the way, but Choctaw put together an outstanding fourth quarter, outscoring the Huskies 22-13.

Despite that, Edmond North remained resilient and ultimately did enough to escape with the win.

“They did a great job of battling,” Norris said. “I’m so proud of our kids and what they’ve accomplished. We’ve set ourselves up to have a chance to do what we want.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Class 6A boys basketball: Broken Arrow, Edmond North advance to title game