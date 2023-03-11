Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Gun reform debate heats up at the Colorado Capitol

By Scott Doane,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3Woe_0lF8XYZ900

DENVER (KDVR) — The battle over guns is once again heating up at the state Capitol. Several gun control bills introduced by Democrats advanced through the legislature this week, while Republicans vowed to do everything they can to stop them from passing.

State senators from both parties discuss the future of those gun bills and how to prevent gun violence this weekend on “ Colorado Point of View .”

Lawmakers advance gun bills in Colorado

Three bills addressing gun control advanced at the state Capitol during a round of Senate committee hearings on Wednesday. A fourth bill, which would create a three-day waiting period to get a gun, passed on Monday. Arguably the most controversial bill, a proposed assault weapons ban , has not been brought to a committee.

Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, is one of the main sponsors of a bill to expand Colorado’s red flag law to allow health care providers, educators and district attorneys to file an extreme risk protection order. He said Democrats selected these bills because they believe these are the most effective policies.

Why potholes are so prevalent on I-70 by Loveland Pass

“We really looked at it, before we introduced these bills, from a very specific lens: What policies can we introduce and pass right now that can are going to save the most lives? Not on what’s the most popular or what’s going to get passed the easiest,” Fenberg said.

Can lawmakers find common ground on guns?

Senate Assistant Minority Leader Bob Gardner, R-El Paso County, said lawmakers should focus on preventing all types of violence, not just gun violence.

“Are there things that need to be done to address the use of firearms in violence? Yes, and they are mostly around the criminal justice system and taking guns off the street, taking the people who use those guns off the street,” Gardner said.

Lawmakers put in long hours to hear debate on gun reform, overdose prevention

Both Democrats and Republicans believe they can find common ground on addressing behavioral health.

Watch the full discussion on preventing gun violence on “Colorado Point of View,” this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Abortion bills advance in committee
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
Denver, CO2 days ago
Just how Irish is Colorado?
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How many licensed psychologists are in your school district?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Finding workers with Colorado’s low unemployment rate can challenge businesses
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Cool, wet end of March possible in Colorado
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Family of King Soopers shooting victim sues gun manufacturer Ruger
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Labrador retrievers are no longer the most popular dog breed
Denver, CO22 hours ago
‘Do Not Flush’: Colorado lawmakers target wipe labels
Colorado Springs, CO6 days ago
Campaign launched against Kroger-Albertsons merger
Denver, CO10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy