Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Coyote Caught in Illegal Jaw Trap Returned to Wild After Weeks of Care

By Elizabeth Ireland,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2Rv8_0lF8Wt9l00
A coyote caught in an illegal jaw trap in February was released into the wild Friday. San Diego Humane Society photo

A coyote caught in an illegal jaw trap in February was Friday released into the wild by the San Diego Humane Society‘s Project Wildlife team after three weeks of care.The adult female coyote was rescued from a residential property by SDHS’s Humane Law Enforcement on Feb. 17, where she was found in the Skyline neighborhood “dangling on a chain link fence from a jaw trap attached to her left front leg,” a statement from SDHS read.

The humane officers rushed her to SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center, where Project Wildlife’s medical team provided pain medication, took X-rays and tended to her wounds. The coyote had soft tissue damage to her lower leg due to the trap, but no fractures or permanent damage.

While under anesthesia, veterinarians also noted the coyote needed significant dental care, including a tooth extraction, which was most likely caused by her trying to free herself from the trap.

The coyote was released back to the wild on Friday afternoon in a greenbelt area not far from where she was found, according to the humane society report.

“When she first came in, we didn’t think she was going to make it,” said Andy Blue, campus director of SDHS’s Ramona Wildlife Center. “Typically, animals caught in these awful traps have such extensive damage, that they are unable to return to the wild and fend for themselves.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W52lu_0lF8Wt9l00
The coyote caught in jaw trap. San Diego Humane Society photo

San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement is investigating this as felony animal cruelty. A jaw trap is a metal trap which snaps shut on an animal to immobilize it.

“While we can’t comment on the specifics of this case, the public should know that these traps are illegal,” said Lt. Regina Price with SDHS. “Not only are they extremely inhumane, anyone can get caught in them — children, pets and wildlife. There is no excuse for placing them in the community.”

The humane society asked San Diegans to report suspected animal abuse or neglect to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
$5K Reward Offered to ID Man Who Abandoned Dog in Rancho Santa Fe
Rancho Santa Fe, CA1 day ago
Son of Woman Fatally Shot by Deputies, Police Sues San Diego and SD County
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Consulate: 7 of 8 Drowning Victims Off Black’s Beach Believed to be Mexican Nationals
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries After Losing Control of Motorcycle
Lakeside, CA18 hours ago
Group Protests Plans for Experimental Fish Farm in Deep Ocean Off Mission Bay
San Diego, CA1 day ago
8 Migrants Drown When Panga Boats Capsize in Fog Off Black’s Beach
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Trial Ordered for La Mesa Man Accused in Fatal East County Freeway Shooting
La Mesa, CA11 hours ago
Arizona Man, 61, Was Driver Ejected in Fatal Rollover Crash on I-8 Near Pine Valley
Pine Valley, CA14 hours ago
CHP Reports Another Jumper as the Coronado Bridge Awaits Barrier Project
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Deputies Close Route 67 in Poway to Negotiate with Man Barricaded in His Car
Poway, CA1 day ago
SD County Closes Buccaneer Beach, South Ponto State Beach Due to Sewage Spill
Oceanside, CA13 hours ago
‘Significant and Intriguing’ Retrospective of Celia Álvarez Muñoz Opens at MCASD
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Coroner’s Office IDs Pedestrian Killed Walking in Center Divider of El Cajon Freeway
El Cajon, CA13 hours ago
Investigators ID Deputy Involved in Bostonia Shooting That Wounded Auto-Theft Suspect
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Mira Mesa Apartment Complexes Evacuated After Gas Leak Caused by Vehicle Crash
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
San Diego Moms: Easter Gift Guide for Children and Pets
San Diego, CA4 days ago
2 People Taken to Hospitals Following Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Carmel Valley
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Police ID San Ysidro Stabbing Victim As Manuel Rico Arellano of Mexico
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Man Killed in Crash Near Pine Valley ID’d as Joshua J. Spirz of Campo
Campo, CA16 hours ago
Man Killed When His Vehicle Hits a Center Divider on Road in Pine Valley
Pine Valley, CA1 day ago
Police Seeking 2 Suspects After Woman Stabbed During Pacific Beach Robbery
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Body Found in Marshy Area of Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA1 day ago
Opinion: Camping on Mission Bay Is a Public Treasure That Must Be Preserved
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Two Arrested in Early Morning Stabbing at Veterans Memorial Park in Vista
Vista, CA1 day ago
Man Fatally Struck on Interstate 8 in El Cajon by 2016 Kia
El Cajon, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy