San Diego, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect, 32, Arrested in Stabbing Death of Unidentified Victim in San Ysidro

By Editor,

6 days ago
Police arrested a man suspected in the stabbing death of a man Wednesday near a gas station in San Ysidro. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A San Diego man faces a murder charge after he was arrested at the border following this week’s fatal stabbing in San Ysidro.

Hector Alcantara, 32, was booked into San Diego County Jail on one count of murder following his Wednesday arrest, according to the San Diego Police Department, hours after he allegedly stabbed an unidentified Hispanic male in his late 20s to late 30’s.

Detectives had learned that Alcantara likely had entered Mexico shortly after the early-morning stabbing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection summoned SDPD detectives at about 1:30 p.m., telling them that agents had detained Alcantara at the San Ysidro Point of Entry.

San Diego officers responded and arrested the suspect.

Eleven hours earlier, officers from Southern Division were dispatched to a gas station in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard after a report of a stabbing. They found the victim suffering from at least one wound to his upper body. Doctors pronounced him dead at a local hospital at 3:05 a.m.

Detectives determined that the victim was stabbed at a vacant building in the 100 block of Center Street before he walked to the gas station parking lot where he was found by concerned citizens. Investigators said the victim was with a group of people at the building when he was allegedly stabbed by the suspect without provocation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

