Lafayette Police on scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-49

UPDATE, 10:11 p.m.: Three people total were transported to a hospital as a result of the crash, according to LPD.

UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: According to LPD, the crash involved a total of five vehicles.

LPD also said that around 6:15 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-49. For unknown reasons, the vehicle then traveled through the median into opposing traffic.

The driver of the vehicle which traveled into the Northbound lanes of traffic suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition, according to LPD.

I-49 north is restricted to one lane of travel at this time.

ORIGINAL, 8:52 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on I-49.

LPD said that the crash happened on I-49, near E Gloria Switch Rd.

LPD also said that there are injuries as a result of the crash.

Updates will follow as information is released.

