Chadwick falls in Class 1 state championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The best high school teams in Missouri are Springfield this weekend and next for the Show-Me Showdown.

The state championships.

Friday afternoon the Chadwick Cardinals were playing for the Class 1 girls title.

This is Chadwick’s second trip to a championship game, they won it all in 2004.

The Cards Raeleigh Little coming up big in the first quarter, all the way to the basket and Chadwick was up 4-0 early.

Meadville would take the lead later, Mallory Dennis drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s 5-4 Eagles.

But Chadwick answers with Little, she hits the wide open jumper, she’s only a sophomore, it’s 11-5 Cards.

Then it’s Little again all the way down the lane for another basket, she scored ten of the Cards 13 in the first quarter.

But Meadville took the lead in the third quarter and held onto win 39-28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.