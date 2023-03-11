Open in App
Protest planned against Norfolk Southern’s local cleanup efforts

By Desirae Gostlin,

5 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday in Lisbon, a protest will be held against Norfolk Southern.

Organizers say they are hoping to call attention to the train derailment in East Palestine and its cleanup.

Speakers will include local residents, leaders from local advocacy groups and advocates for railway worker safety.

‘”Sorry” isn’t paying my rent’: E. Palestine frustrated with CEO, response

They’ll touch on many topics including relocation expenses, expanding testing and wildlife health concerns. Animals can get sick from drinking from contaminated water sources.

“Try to draw some attention to the impact on our wildlife. A lot of people depend on deer for food,” said protest organizer Zach Baker.

That protest will be at the gazebo on the corner of Market Street and Route 30 in Lisbon starting at 1 p.m.

