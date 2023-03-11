PERFECT NIGHT: It's 21 up, 21 down as Holmes pitches JSU's first perfect game since 2006

Jaliyah Holmes pitched a perfect game against Western Michigan. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's freshman pitcher and catcher combo, Jaliyah Holmes and Makalyn Kyser, are friends on and off the field.

They're part of a group of first-year JSU players who've gotten to know each other well, and Kyser has worked with her buddy often enough to know when she's ready to throw a great game. So, when Kyser caught Holmes in the bullpen before Friday night's home game against Western Michigan, she could see something special might happen.

"She was hitting her spins the whole time," Kyser said. "And when she gets out there on the field, her attitude changes and you know it's on."

It certainly was Friday night, as Holmes pitched the Gamecocks’ first perfect game in 17 years when she blanked the Broncos 7-0. Christine Pierce pitched the last one when she shut down Tennessee State in 2006, not long after Holmes was born.

With a curve ball, screwball and rise ball baffling Western Michigan, Holmes faced 21 batters and set them all down right in a row. Asked to sum up what it meant to throw a perfect game, Holmes simply said, "Amazing." She added that it wasn't until the last batter that she realized a perfect game was within reach.

"I looked back (at the scoreboard) to see what the count was and looked and saw there was no hits, and I thought, 'OK, she has to strike out now,'" Holmes said with a smile.

And that's what happened, as pinch-hitter Briana Bumbalough swung and missed on a 1-2 pitch. That gave Holmes her eighth strikeout of the night.

"My arm felt really good tonight," Holmes said. "I had been going to treatment the last couple of days, like my trainer keeps telling me to. My biceps has been bothering me for a few days, but ever since then it's been good."

Western Michigan batters ran the count to 3-2 a total of six times, but Holmes was so locked in that she got the out every time, including a pair of strikeouts, two groundouts and two fly outs.

JSU's defense never needed to come up with that magical, amazing play to keep history alive. Even so, the Gamecocks did produce a pair of heads-up plays worth mentioning: second baseman Ashley Phillips latched onto a liner in the fourth inning, and first baseman Lindsey Richardson caught a foul ball just a split-second before crashing into the home dugout fence.

Maybe the two biggest outs were the two times she started a batter with three straight balls, including the very first one of the game. Alyssa Kramer worked a 3-0 count, but Holmes got two strikes before forcing her to ground out to shortstop Emma Jones. In the fifth inning, Payton Kelly started 3-0 but she swung and missed twice before grounding out to Jones.

JSU coach Jana McGinnis said she figured Holmes was on the verge of another breakout performance a week ago when she threw 13 innings in the Tennessee Classic. Holmes lost 1-0 to Belmont but allowed only two hits in seven innings. She then threw six innings in a 2-0 loss to No. 11-ranked Tennessee but again gave up only two hits. She struck out a combined 14 batters on the weekend.

"Last weekend at Tennessee, she was good every inning we put her out there," McGinnis said. "It's a shame, we didn't win those games, but she was the pitcher everybody was talking about. All the coaches there were talking about her."

Holmes got all the offensive support she needed in the third inning. Emma Jones doubled home Lauren Hunt for the first run of the night, and Lindsey Richardson followed with her team-leading third homer of the season.

JSU added a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, but those were cherries on top of the Gamecocks' sundae. Holmes was too tough to touch.

"She had three pitches in her arsenal tonight," McGinnis said. "She was tough. I wouldn't have wanted to be hitting off her tonight."

Lindsey Richardson (17) celebrates with her teammates after a home run. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

What to know

—For the season, Holmes is 5-3 with a 2.10 ERA. She's pitched in 10 games, including seven starts, with five complete games. She has struck out 54 in 46 2/3 innings.

—Kyser was making only her second collegiate start, and she went 2-for-3. Regular catcher Abbi Perkins started in right field. Kyser started two weeks ago against Central Michigan and went 2-for-2.

—After going 0-4 last weekend in the Tennessee Classic and scoring only one run, McGinnis started all four freshman position players: Kyser, Phillips, designated hitter Linley Tubbs and left fielder Ella Pate. Tubbs had a triple, and Pate ripped a double.

—Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Hunt was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Who said

—Kyser on what it meant to catch Holmes’ perfect game: "I'm just honored to catch Jaliyah in this moment of hers and be a right-hand man back there."

—McGinnis on having every freshman position player start: "Those starts tonight from the freshmen were no complimentary starts. They were starts that those players have earned. We wanted to see what they had."

—Friday's game was part of the Jacksonville State Invitational, which continues Saturday. JSU will face Samford at 2:30 p.m. and Western Michigan at 5 p.m.