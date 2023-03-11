Open in App
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods 'Is Livid' About Erica Herman Lawsuit, Relationship Crumbled After His Accident: Source

By Taylor Norton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6ASV_0lF8Szax00
mega

Tiger Woods and ex Erica Herman ’s relationship "was stale for a long time,” a source claimed after news broke of her legal action against the golfer.

The insider explained that the athlete's 2021 car accident marked where the six-year connection "went downhill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfZn5_0lF8Szax00
mega

Herman "helped him through his accident and recovery, " but the former flames still fell out of love for "a variety of reasons," said the source.

Woods’ "frustration over the injuries, some of which are not going to get much better ," caused tension within the relationship.

"[Herman] was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something ," the source said, adding, "[Herman] was more serious about a long-term commitment."

The golf star was “ getting restless " with the former restaurant worker "even before the accident," alleged the insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqy6W_0lF8Szax00
mega

"It deteriorated further after he recovered from the accident," they continued.

"The relationship was comfortable , she worked for him at first and she is bright. But it wasn't enough to withstand so many frustrations and complications in his golf career," the insider explained.

" Tiger is livid ," the source finished, referring to the recent lawsuit that Herman brought against him after their split.

As OK! previously reported, on March 8, Herman filed court documents to nullify the NDA she signed when she began dating Woods in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWAFL_0lF8Szax00
mega

In her request, she cited the Speaks Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law," alluding that the ex might be accusing the Masters winner of sexual misconduct.

“Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," official papers stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court," the documents read.

People previously reported on the insider's comments.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tiger Woods’s Attorneys File Counterclaim Against Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
Jupiter, FL5 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS18 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Casual Look While Touring Lavish $64 Million Pacific Palisades Property With Ben Affleck — See The Photos!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy