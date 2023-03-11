Tiger Woods 'Is Livid' About Erica Herman Lawsuit, Relationship Crumbled After His Accident: Source

mega

Tiger Woods and ex Erica Herman ’s relationship "was stale for a long time,” a source claimed after news broke of her legal action against the golfer.

The insider explained that the athlete's 2021 car accident marked where the six-year connection "went downhill."

mega

Herman "helped him through his accident and recovery, " but the former flames still fell out of love for "a variety of reasons," said the source.

Woods’ "frustration over the injuries, some of which are not going to get much better ," caused tension within the relationship.

"[Herman] was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something ," the source said, adding, "[Herman] was more serious about a long-term commitment."

The golf star was “ getting restless " with the former restaurant worker "even before the accident," alleged the insider.

mega

"It deteriorated further after he recovered from the accident," they continued.

"The relationship was comfortable , she worked for him at first and she is bright. But it wasn't enough to withstand so many frustrations and complications in his golf career," the insider explained.

" Tiger is livid ," the source finished, referring to the recent lawsuit that Herman brought against him after their split.

As OK! previously reported, on March 8, Herman filed court documents to nullify the NDA she signed when she began dating Woods in 2017.

mega

In her request, she cited the Speaks Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or non-disparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law," alluding that the ex might be accusing the Masters winner of sexual misconduct.

“Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," official papers stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the court," the documents read.

People previously reported on the insider's comments.