Open in App
Conway, AR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

A year after heartbreaking loss, Conway wins 6A state championship

By Jeff Halpern,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPPnt_0lF8Swwm00

By Jeff Halpern

HOT SPRINGS — One year after suffering a 66-60 defeat to Little Rock Central in the Class 6A semifinals, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats (28-5) made their dream come true with 62-53 victory over North Little Rock (26-6) in the 6A state championship game in front of 3,546 fans at Bank OZK Arena.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say last year at this time, I was depressed,” said Conway head coach Ashley Hutchcraft, whose team last year lost to a Little Rock Central team it defeated by 99 combined points in two regular season games. “I was sitting at home last year in pajamas in a dark room, and we had to push each other. Most teenagers after something like that will transfer or blame each other and that didn’t happen here. All these girls attended Conway from kindergarten through 12th grade. We took a couple weeks off after the season and talked about how we were going to work smarter and not harder.”

Conway won the game because Chloe Clardy, who signed with Stanford and was recently named Gatorade player of the year for Arkansas, led the Lady Wampus with 20 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Savannah Scott, who is headed to Auburn, battled stretches in the second half with foul trouble and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes. Alexis Cox had 14 points and 8 rebounds.

“We worked hard for this all year,” said Clardy. “It means a lot to do this for each other. I grew up going to Lady Cat camps.”

Conway led 30-27 at halftime with North Little Rock staying close thanks to Ja’Miya Brown who made 3-of-6 three pointers and had nine points and April Edwards, who shot 4-of-10 and had 10 points.

For the game, Edwards led North Little Rock with 20 points and 4 rebounds while Brown had 13 points and Jocelyn Tate had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

However, Conway which played the first half in a 2-3 zone defense, switched to a man-to-man, cutting off Conway’s ability to hit the three pointers.

Conway, which made 4-of-13 three-pointers in the first half, finished 6-of-20 for the game.

“We always like to start the game in a zone, and if we don’t have anyone in foul trouble, we like to switch to a man which allows us to play faster,” said Hutchcraft. “At halftime, I looked at everyone and said it is go time and we did a tremendous job.”

North Little Rock head coach Daryl Fimple concurred. “They went man, and we got Garrin in foul trouble and she runs the show,” said Fimple. “She’s our little general. We panicked a little bit. We wanted to do so much. They accepted the challenge. We got to to the point where we tried to do so much.”

Conway opened the second half with baskets by Clardy and Scott sandwiched by one by North Little Rock’s Ce’Riah Evans to make it it 34-29. Clardy then made a three to make it 37-29.

However, at the 5:20 mark, Scott picked up her third foul and had to sit for the rest of the quarter, but Conway was not able to allow North Little Rock to get any closer by outscoring the Lady Charging Wildcats 9-7 for the rest of the quarter with Emery Bohanon scoring three points during that stretch, Samayah Jordan getting two and Cox getting two.

“That was big when Savannah picked up her third foul,” said Hutchcraft. “We had some people like Alexis fill in. She might not be as big as Savannah, but she’s quick.”

Fimple said with Scott out, his team did not do a good job of finishing around the basket and while he was hoping his team could make a run, every time he felt his team was capable of getting something going, Conway would get a outback, offensive rebound or convert at the foul line.

North Little Rock couldn’t get any closer in the fourth quarter as Conway led 50-37 and 62-48 in the closing seconds.

“This was a battle of two great teams and to beat a team for the the third time this year is a testament to the job these girls did,” said Hutchcraft. “All year long, I told our girls we’ve got a chance to write the story and today I told them we were going to write how the story ends. What has made this team so fun is I love these girls so much. We’ve got girls who want to grow up and be the next Chloe Clardy. When Savannah was in ninth grade, she was ashamed to be 6-4, but now she owns the room when she walks in. I’m going to look forward to watching them at Stanford and Auburn.”

Fimple, who was attempting to repeat as state champions, was proud of his team for the season they had,

“I’m really, really proud of our kids,” said Fimple. “They fought hard all year. Most were back from last year and mature about what they were doing. I thought we gave it a great effort. The 50-50 balls hurt us along with offensive rebounds. We kind of got even on the offensive rebounds. We got to the free-throw line 14 times and that’s a big part of our game. Chloe Clardy was Chloe Clardy and I can’t wait till she graduates.”

Conway out rebounded North Little Rock for the game.

Scott was happy to get this victory for Hutchcraft, who she called her “Second Mama” and was happy to give this one to the fans who followed the team to two tournaments in Texas in December and to Washington D.C. in January for the GEICO Classic when they lost 66-56 to Sidwell Friends and 73-67 to LaJolla (Calif.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VlVVK_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5oYj_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPHXt_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMKl6_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ek187_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8SRy_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLV08_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2St1JL_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ai8Fy_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AXqi_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGCQq_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrm9R_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haClG_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ghn9_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOxRQ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLxZb_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4uvZ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3i2j_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml8Oy_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCopB_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJEdn_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259ekq_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2QFl_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOicc_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cp36n_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXrw1_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JlnC_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLb3T_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6OCK_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjfEQ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4P2K_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CRlB_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvqDh_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqvsR_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isMUM_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWJkZ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyuWA_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv5lW_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zq1o5_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqK3H_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSiAN_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu3Rv_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuLxd_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB6Yi_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45O465_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTCca_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0mGT_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFAov_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAFBv_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC02S_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mqivd_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELN9M_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTbRH_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43K9KL_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tHvl_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIhTx_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjAAH_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7nFb_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0JhB_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nWkZ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hp5a_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7Xsv_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRloB_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXGao_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcMCR_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnywB_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuTdH_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdvFK_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZNAZ_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpP8K_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egTDm_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3E83_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FC2Ri_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVwnz_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHb5C_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIYkY_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcyDH_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oD6em_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8pqk_0lF8Swwm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ie6yf_0lF8Swwm00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Farmington’s state title a product of redemption, not revenge
Farmington, AR12 hours ago
Bryant names football assistant Kirk Bock athletic director
Bryant, AR17 hours ago
UCA alum killed in Little Rock plane crash
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chris Beard, former Little Rock basketball coach, hired by Ole Miss
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Arkansas bankers react after two major banks collapse
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Living in Little Rock, how well do you know these facts about your health?
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Woman & two children missing from Jacksonville safely found
Jacksonville, AR20 hours ago
The Top 5 Historical Restaurants in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR6 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Freeze Warning for Tuesday Morning
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Managed lane system 'full go' on Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
People left wondering where to go after Central Arkansas homeless camps cleared out
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Arkansas banks address Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the possibility of it happening in the Natural State
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
‘It’s rough’: North Little Rock drivers frustrated over road construction
North Little Rock, AR11 hours ago
Gov. Sanders officially signs Vincent Parks Law
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
NLR elementary school expected to be restructured, expand from PreK to 8th grade next year
North Little Rock, AR1 day ago
'Today is a big day' | Benton signs off on largest land purchase in city's history
Benton, AR1 day ago
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to temporarily close access to WMAs
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Arkansas State Police looking into fatal hit-and-run in Lafayette County
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Arkansas State Police announce a missing and endangered child advisory
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Popular discount retailer opening another new store location in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR19 hours ago
Little Rock police investigating Friday night crash at Broadway Sonic
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Little Rock police investigating overnight homicide on Geyer Springs Road
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Human remains of Harrison woman found in Springfield identified
Springfield, AR8 days ago
Parents of missing Conway teen continue the search, as those with missing family members say don’t lose hope
Conway, AR5 days ago
Man arrested for slapping, threatening to kill woman
Mountain View, AR4 days ago
Arkansan who traveled to Tijuana for surgery reacts to Mexico kidnapping
Little Rock, AR7 days ago
Missing 24-year-old woman from Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AR9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy