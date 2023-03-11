A year after heartbreaking loss, Conway wins 6A state championship

By Jeff Halpern

HOT SPRINGS — One year after suffering a 66-60 defeat to Little Rock Central in the Class 6A semifinals, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats (28-5) made their dream come true with 62-53 victory over North Little Rock (26-6) in the 6A state championship game in front of 3,546 fans at Bank OZK Arena.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say last year at this time, I was depressed,” said Conway head coach Ashley Hutchcraft, whose team last year lost to a Little Rock Central team it defeated by 99 combined points in two regular season games. “I was sitting at home last year in pajamas in a dark room, and we had to push each other. Most teenagers after something like that will transfer or blame each other and that didn’t happen here. All these girls attended Conway from kindergarten through 12th grade. We took a couple weeks off after the season and talked about how we were going to work smarter and not harder.”

Conway won the game because Chloe Clardy, who signed with Stanford and was recently named Gatorade player of the year for Arkansas, led the Lady Wampus with 20 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds. Savannah Scott, who is headed to Auburn, battled stretches in the second half with foul trouble and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes. Alexis Cox had 14 points and 8 rebounds.

“We worked hard for this all year,” said Clardy. “It means a lot to do this for each other. I grew up going to Lady Cat camps.”

Conway led 30-27 at halftime with North Little Rock staying close thanks to Ja’Miya Brown who made 3-of-6 three pointers and had nine points and April Edwards, who shot 4-of-10 and had 10 points.

For the game, Edwards led North Little Rock with 20 points and 4 rebounds while Brown had 13 points and Jocelyn Tate had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

However, Conway which played the first half in a 2-3 zone defense, switched to a man-to-man, cutting off Conway’s ability to hit the three pointers.

Conway, which made 4-of-13 three-pointers in the first half, finished 6-of-20 for the game.

“We always like to start the game in a zone, and if we don’t have anyone in foul trouble, we like to switch to a man which allows us to play faster,” said Hutchcraft. “At halftime, I looked at everyone and said it is go time and we did a tremendous job.”

North Little Rock head coach Daryl Fimple concurred. “They went man, and we got Garrin in foul trouble and she runs the show,” said Fimple. “She’s our little general. We panicked a little bit. We wanted to do so much. They accepted the challenge. We got to to the point where we tried to do so much.”

Conway opened the second half with baskets by Clardy and Scott sandwiched by one by North Little Rock’s Ce’Riah Evans to make it it 34-29. Clardy then made a three to make it 37-29.

However, at the 5:20 mark, Scott picked up her third foul and had to sit for the rest of the quarter, but Conway was not able to allow North Little Rock to get any closer by outscoring the Lady Charging Wildcats 9-7 for the rest of the quarter with Emery Bohanon scoring three points during that stretch, Samayah Jordan getting two and Cox getting two.

“That was big when Savannah picked up her third foul,” said Hutchcraft. “We had some people like Alexis fill in. She might not be as big as Savannah, but she’s quick.”

Fimple said with Scott out, his team did not do a good job of finishing around the basket and while he was hoping his team could make a run, every time he felt his team was capable of getting something going, Conway would get a outback, offensive rebound or convert at the foul line.

North Little Rock couldn’t get any closer in the fourth quarter as Conway led 50-37 and 62-48 in the closing seconds.

“This was a battle of two great teams and to beat a team for the the third time this year is a testament to the job these girls did,” said Hutchcraft. “All year long, I told our girls we’ve got a chance to write the story and today I told them we were going to write how the story ends. What has made this team so fun is I love these girls so much. We’ve got girls who want to grow up and be the next Chloe Clardy. When Savannah was in ninth grade, she was ashamed to be 6-4, but now she owns the room when she walks in. I’m going to look forward to watching them at Stanford and Auburn.”

Fimple, who was attempting to repeat as state champions, was proud of his team for the season they had,

“I’m really, really proud of our kids,” said Fimple. “They fought hard all year. Most were back from last year and mature about what they were doing. I thought we gave it a great effort. The 50-50 balls hurt us along with offensive rebounds. We kind of got even on the offensive rebounds. We got to the free-throw line 14 times and that’s a big part of our game. Chloe Clardy was Chloe Clardy and I can’t wait till she graduates.”

Conway out rebounded North Little Rock for the game.

Scott was happy to get this victory for Hutchcraft, who she called her “Second Mama” and was happy to give this one to the fans who followed the team to two tournaments in Texas in December and to Washington D.C. in January for the GEICO Classic when they lost 66-56 to Sidwell Friends and 73-67 to LaJolla (Calif.).