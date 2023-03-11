Open in App
Lynn, MA
Home-undefeated Tech wins vocational championship

By Joey Barrett,

5 days ago
Well, they don’t call it Tiger Pride for nothing. Friday evening, Lynn Tech’s boys basketball team completed an undefeated home season. Better yet, the Tigers won the Vocational Championship.

In its 58-48 victory against Worcester Tech, Tech’s two stars made sure to end the season in style. Andy Batista scored 21 points, while Giovanni Jean recorded a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Talk about a turnaround from last season. The win brought the Tigers to 19-4, with the program finding a new identity this season behind head coach Corey Bingham.

TRACK AND FIELD

On day one of New Balance Nationals, St. Mary’s Brett O’Brien cleared 6’ to take 17th place in the Rising Stars division. Another day down, and the Spartan continues to impress.

The post Home-undefeated Tech wins vocational championship appeared first on Itemlive .

