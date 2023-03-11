Open in App
Howard County, MD
Howard County Council votes to take path toward ending use of fossil fuels

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

5 days ago

Members of Howard County Council are cooking up a new plan to reduce carbon emissions 01:55

BALTIMORE -- Members of the Howard County Council are cooking up a new plan to reduce carbon emissions.

On Tuesday, the council passed a bill that puts the council on the path toward ending the use of fossil fuels via a 4-to-1 vote.

The bill, known as the Clean New Buildings Climate Act, aims to require all-electric buildings be built in new construction projects throughout the county.

Councilwoman Cristiana Rigby introduced the bill.

It requires the Howard County executive to report by the end of 2023 on needed changes to the county building code to ensure that future homes and buildings in Howard County rely on all-electric appliances.

Additionally, the bill seeks recommendations regarding how the county will reduce greenhouse gas reductions from the public and the private sector to achieve a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2025, according to climate advocates.

The bill also seeks recommendations on how to minimize energy costs for affordable housing residents, and how to maximize the use of federal, state, and other climate action incentives.

Rigby said it was not about getting rid of a person's choice but setting up a sustainable plan for the county.

The natural gas used in homes and businesses accounts for about 13% of the United States' planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

"Let's not dig the hole any deeper when it comes to climate change," she said.

The combustion of gasses is something that could impact a person's health and potentially cause respiratory issues.

That is why there has been a lot of attention lately given to the aspects of gas in cooking.

Scientists say that moving from gas use to electrical use is better for a person's health and the environment.

"Building electrification and decarbonization is not a question of if. It is a question of when and how," Rigby said. "Next year, when the Council considers legislation that will update the County's building code, the report resulting from the Clean New Buildings Climate Act will ensure that my colleagues and I are informed and prepared."

