LeBron James Says Mike Brown Is 'Hands Down' The COTY

LeBron James believes that his former head coach Mike Brown definitely deserves to win Coach of the Year.

Mike Brown has done a fabulous job in his first season as head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-26 record and LeBron James believes that his former coach should definitely win Coach of the Year.

There is a lot of debate around awards like MVP, but there isn't really much for COTY, as Brown is the clear favorite. Almost no one even had the Kings as a playoff team before the season, and they are now in a great position to finish as a top 2 seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron would be extremely happy for Brown, with whom he enjoyed a fair amount of success when they were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers . In 5 seasons from 2005 to 2010, they reached at least the Conference Semifinals every year and made it to the NBA Finals in 2007. Brown's stock had really been quite low following his departure from Cleveland in 2010, but he has shown here with the Kings what he can do if he gets to work with a talented group of players.

Nick Young Believes Mike Brown Should Win COTY If The Kings Finish Second In The West

Nick Young also recently came out and stated that Brown should win COTY if the Kings finish as the second seed in the Western Conference . Unless they completely collapse from here on out, which seems highly unlikely, Brown looks set to take home the award for the second time in his career.

Brown would certainly have De'Aaron Fox to thank for helping him win it, as he has been excellent in this 2022-23 campaign. Fox has averaged an impressive 25.5 PPG, 6.3 APG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.2 SPG this season, which earned him a spot in the All-Star game for the first time. Teammate Domantas Sabonis hailed him as the biggest reason why the Kings have the best offense in the clutch , and Young also stated that should the Kings finish second, then Fox should win MVP. That is a stretch, but there is no denying that Fox is having a tremendous season.

