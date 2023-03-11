Springfield Police Report Multiple Burglaries to Vehicles Since Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- In the overnight/early morning hours of Wednesday into Thursday, Springfield police reported that several motor-vehicle burglaries took place.

"Each burglary was a vehicle with the doors unsecured. As a reminder, always lock your vehicles when left unattended for any period of time, no matter how short," Springfield police said in a statement.

Police said that there was also a home burglary during this same time frame in which keys for vehicles on the property were taken and then used to steal these vehicles.

"Should you have a home alarm system, get in the habit of always setting it, especially at night when retiring for the evening," police said.

These incidents are still under investigation. If anyone observed anything suspicious, or if anything was captured on doorbell or security camera that could aid investigators, contact Det. Lt. Mirabile at 973-912-2242.



