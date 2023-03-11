Roger Stone to make first NYC appearance since pardon at boozy party

You can’t keep a good man down. Or Roger Stone, apparently.

The famed dirty tricks artist was convicted in 2019 of obstructing Congress in its investigation into then-President Trump, only for Trump to commute his sentence in 2020.

Now scot-free Stone is expected to make his first public appearance in New York since the brouhaha.

Page Six is told that erstwhile “Twinks for Trump” noisemaker Lucian Wintrich and the New York Young Republican Club are throwing a joint bash to welcome Stone — who’s been in Florida — back to the Big Apple.

The controversial political consultant and lobbyist is set to make his first New York appearance since his pardon on Friday night. Getty Images

We’re told he’s going to teach partygoers Richard Nixon’s secret martini recipe. (Lobbyist and political consultant Stone’s first job in politics was on Nixon’s 1972 campaign, and he infamously has a huge tattoo of the disgraced president’s face on his back).

Meanwhile, we hear there are also going to be appropriately distasteful diversions, including a “Russia vs. Ukraine Burlesque” and DJs including one by the name Chinese Spy Balloon.

Apparently the bash has already been booted from one venue after it heard about the entertainment, and has been shifted to an alternate location down the block.

The bash is being thrown by former “Twinks for Trump” organizer Lucian Wintrich and the New York Young Republicans Club. Getty Images

There’s also a bevy of young right-wing stars from various podcasts, YouTube channels and FBI investigations on the guest list, we hear.

It seems that Stone is ready to get back on the scene. Local reports say that Trump is set to give a speech in Fort Myers, Fla., in April, and that Stone will be the warm-up act.

He also appears to have been making the rounds of the right-wing podcasts, giving his thoughts on a potential 2024 match-up between his own governor Ron DeSantis and his longtime friend Trump.