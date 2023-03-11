Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Page Six

Roger Stone to make first NYC appearance since pardon at boozy party

By Oli Coleman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7dKx_0lF8HtKw00

You can’t keep a good man down. Or Roger Stone, apparently.

The famed dirty tricks artist was convicted in 2019 of obstructing Congress in its investigation into then-President Trump, only for Trump to commute his sentence in 2020.

Now scot-free Stone is expected to make his first public appearance in New York since the brouhaha.

Page Six is told that erstwhile “Twinks for Trump” noisemaker Lucian Wintrich and the New York Young Republican Club are throwing a joint bash to welcome Stone — who’s been in Florida — back to the Big Apple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDFiC_0lF8HtKw00
The controversial political consultant and lobbyist is set to make his first New York appearance since his pardon on Friday night.
Getty Images

We’re told he’s going to teach partygoers Richard Nixon’s secret martini recipe. (Lobbyist and political consultant Stone’s first job in politics was on Nixon’s 1972 campaign, and he infamously has a huge tattoo of the disgraced president’s face on his back).

Meanwhile, we hear there are also going to be appropriately distasteful diversions, including a “Russia vs. Ukraine Burlesque” and DJs including one by the name Chinese Spy Balloon.

Apparently the bash has already been booted from one venue after it heard about the entertainment, and has been shifted to an alternate location down the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIzcb_0lF8HtKw00
The bash is being thrown by former “Twinks for Trump” organizer Lucian Wintrich and the New York Young Republicans Club.
Getty Images

There’s also a bevy of young right-wing stars from various podcasts, YouTube channels and FBI investigations on the guest list, we hear.

It seems that Stone is ready to get back on the scene. Local reports say that Trump is set to give a speech in Fort Myers, Fla., in April, and that Stone will be the warm-up act.

He also appears to have been making the rounds of the right-wing podcasts, giving his thoughts on a potential 2024 match-up between his own governor Ron DeSantis and his longtime friend Trump.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
FACT CHECK: Did Rudy Giuliani Threaten To Reveal Harmful Information About Trump?
New York City, NY12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Florida man sounds mad": Trump has extended Truth Social meltdown over Manhattan indictment threat
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite For A Family Outing With Their Kids Samuel & Violet: Photos
Los Angeles, CA26 days ago
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ At Recent Appearance After Getting Botox In Her Smile Lines: ‘This is NOT Kim’
Los Angeles, CA25 days ago
‘Seriously. This is real’: Trump’s new song with insurrection ‘prison choir’ mocked
Washington, DC12 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS18 hours ago
After breakup, Kylie Jenner Sells Shared House With Travis Scott
Hidden Hills, CA16 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy