Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

John Boyle O’Reilly Club kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day

By Kristina D'Amours,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXEnH_0lF8HShR00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint Patrick’s Day is next week, and Friday night in Springfield, early celebrations to kick off holiday festivities.

Undefeated prospects to face off Saturday in Springfield Championship Boxing

The ‘Home for Irish Culture’ celebrates with live Irish music and traditional Irish dancing at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club. Local leaders in attendance say there’s no better place to sing, dance and enjoy a good corned beef sandwich.

“The John Boyle O’Reilly has been an Irish American enclave, well respected for many years.
A lot of history and tradition here,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield. “I thank all of the Irish Americans, especially in the Springfield area for their continued belief and investment in the city.”

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is Sunday, March 19th. And you watch the Parade live right here on 22News.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Bishop gives Catholics dispensation to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day
Holyoke, MA19 hours ago
Freedom Credit Union collecting donations for local animal shelters
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
Indian Motorcycle to reopen in Springfield
Springfield, MA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Patrick’s Parade final preparations underway in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA19 hours ago
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade march lineup
Holyoke, MA20 hours ago
Sunday’s weather during Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA23 hours ago
Holyoke Road Race registration fee increases Thursday
Holyoke, MA19 hours ago
Rain, snow or shine, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will go on
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Center St. in Ludlow reopens following accident
Ludlow, MA23 hours ago
Rachel’s Table raises hunger awareness through art in Bi-Annual Artsfest 23 exhibit in Longmeadow
Longmeadow, MA2 days ago
Remarkable Women: Gloria Williams
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Cadwell Drive in Springfield
Springfield, MA17 hours ago
Laurel: Stopping the show at the St. Patrick's Parade in Worcester
Worcester, MA4 days ago
Trash and recycling schedule for City of Pittsfield
Pittsfield, MA21 hours ago
Five people without home following Springfield fire
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Chase Bank opens first branch in western Massachusetts
Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Chicopee officer suffers serious medical event following Battle of the Badges hockey game
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Holyoke sewage system overflowing into Connecticut River
Holyoke, MA8 hours ago
How are school closings determined in western Massachusetts?
Ludlow, MA2 days ago
Tree falls on Eagle Street home in Southwick
Southwick, MA1 day ago
PVTA bus, truck stuck in snow on Route 202 in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Amherst officials propose new net-zero elementary school
Amherst, MA8 hours ago
Thundersnow reports across western Massachusetts
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Police find dog tied to bench in Massachusetts
Shrewsbury, MA2 days ago
Springfield man arrested for possession of large-capacity ghost gun
Springfield, MA22 hours ago
Country artist Parker McCollum performing at The Big E
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
Electrical line caught fire on Suffolk Street in Holyoke
Holyoke, MA23 hours ago
Transmission tower damaged from storm in Greenfield
Greenfield, MA1 day ago
Cleanup effort after 3 feet of snow in Plainfield
Plainfield, MA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy