AEW Rampage live results: Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti

Riho will take on Nyla Rose for the first time since February 2020.

Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti II will headline Friday's AEW Rampage as Andretti will be looking to avenge his late-February loss.

Andretti made the save for Ricky Starks at Revolution as Guevara walked down to the ring to aid Chris Jericho.

In a battle of the first two AEW Women's Champions, Riho faces Nyla Rose in their first singles match since February 2020. These two squared off on the first-ever Dynamite that saw Riho win the inaugural title.

Konosuke Takeshita will look to extend his recent winning streak as he faces Preston Vance of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action as they continue their climb back into contention.

Fresh off his win over Christian Cage at Revolution in The Final Burial, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will share some thoughts and perhaps give a hint as to what is next for him.

Taped in Sacramento.

Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho were on commentary.

Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti (12:10)

This is a rematch from last month. Andretti lost that encounter after some malfeasance from Guevara and Daniel Garcia, who was not at ringside for this encounter.

The fight went to the floor early, where both men exchanged chops and Guevara threw Andretti into the ring barricades. When Andretti got the upper hand, Guevara tried begging off, and Andretti caught him with a pescado through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Andretti hit a shotgun dropkick and the split legged moonsault for a near fall. Andretti clotheslined Guevara to the floor. He tried to follow him out with a springboard, but Guevara countered with a knee strike. Both guys were out on the floor and that usually means it’s time for a split-screen ad break.

After the break, Andretti fought out of a chinlock, only to collide with Guevara when they both went for crossbody blocks. Both men fought to their feet while exchanging forearms, and Andretti took Guevara down with a backbreaker/neckbreaker combination. Andretti hit Guevara with an Arabian press on the floor. There was a light chant for Andretti, who hit a springboard 450 splash for a near fall. Andretti caught Guevara with a Spanish fly for another near fall. Andretti went for a standing shooting star press, but Guevara got his knees up. Guevara hit a DDT-like move, but Andretti rolled to the floor before Guevara could get the cover.

On the floor, Guevara set up Andretti on the time keeper’s table. Andretti popped up and caught Guevara, hit a superkick, and set up Guevara on the table. Andretti came off the top with a splash on Guevara, though the table, which finally livened up the crowd a bit.

Andretti rolled Guevara back in the ring, who was selling his knee. While the ref tended to Guevara, Andretti went to the top. Daniel Garcia ran in and shoved Andretti off the top. Guevara then hit the GTH and got the pinfall.

It didn't feel like the crowd was really into this match, which was not as good as their encounter a few weeks ago.

– Darby Allin video package. Allin will make his intentions clear on Dyanmite next week.

– Jungle Boy Jack Perry recapped the Final Burial from Sunday. He’s done with Christian, and every man with a championship belt around their waist better watch out!

– Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall cut a promo. Hobbs' championship belt is on his shoulder, so he’s safe from Perry. Marshall will unveil the first episode of QTV on Dynamite next week.

The Acclaimed (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie (1:41)

Something got bleeped from Caster’s rap, but he got in a good line about running their opponents out of California like Walgreens. Starboy Charlie got made fun of by the commentary team for wearing overalls.

The Acclaimed got the win after the Arrival and Mic Drop. After the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came out with a JAS t-shirt, but the Acclaimed still aren’t interested. If the Acclaimed aren’t gonna be in the tag title picture, they need somthing better than a feud with than the JAS C-team.

– In a pretaped interview, Chris Jericho promised to win the World Trios title in Winnipeg by the spirit of Bob Holliday and Roddy Piper.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Preston Vance (w/ Jose the Assistant) (6:49 aired)

Takeshita’s name on the KhanTron was the first thing that really popped the crowd all night. Don Callis (Tony Schiavone’s favorite guy from Winnipeg) joined the commentary team to watch Takeshita. Takeshita hit Vance with a flying clothesline while Callis compared his body type to Lou Thez on commentary.

Three minutes of the match took place during a split-screen break. After the commercial, both guys were down after hitting each other with rolling forearms. Takeshita hit a knee strike off the middle rope, then hit the blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Takeshita hit another knee strike, but Jose assisted Vance by putting his foot on the rope to break up the count. Takeshita took out Jose with a forearm, and Vance hit a discus lariat for a near fall. Vance went for the full nelson, but Takeshita escaped, caught Vance with a backslide and got the pinfall.

– Swerve Strickland (who might be getting more evil by the day) has more in store for Keith Lee. Both the Mogul Affiliates are on the shelf (not Trench!) thanks to Lee, but Strickland has more bullets in the chamber.

– Mark Briscoe (who is quickly becoming one of my favorite performers) was in the ring to cut a promo. Briscoe announced a “Reach for the Sky Ladder Match” for the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the next ROH pay-per-view. The crowd popped huge for this announcement. Briscoe announced the first team to enter the ladder match, The Lucha Brothers.

I hope Briscoe and the Lucha Bros continue to team in trios matches, and the team is named “Dem Lucha Boys.”

– Matt Hardy promised to train Stokley Hathaway for his match with Hook. I’m all for some Rocky-style training vignettes for the next month before Hook gets his hands on Hathaway.

Riho defeated Nyla Rose (w/ Marina Shafir) (12:01)

Riho won the World Women’s title on the first episode of Dynamite in October 2019. Nyla won the return match in February of 2020 to take the title. And three years later, this is the rubber match.

Riho got a near fall after a crossbody off the top. Riho tried for a suplex, but Rose easily reversed the move. Riho snapped Rose’s neck on the top rope. Shafir pulled Riho out of the ring behind the ref’s back and threw her to the floor.

After a break, Riho charged into a body block from Rose. Rose for a superplex, but Riho fought back, then came off the top with a diving hurricanrana. Riho hit a double foot stomp off the top for a near fall. Riho tried for a northern lights suplex, but Rose blocked that and hit a powerslam for a near fall. Rose hung Riho up in the ropes and delivered a guillotine knee drop for another near fall.

Rose went to the top for a senton bomb, but Riho got out of the way. Riho hit the northern lights suplex to a huge pop, but only got two. Riho went for a running knee strike, but Rose dodged her and Riho hit the corner. Rose went for a cannonball in the corner, but Riho avoided that and caught Rose with a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Shafir tripped up Riho. With Riho distracted, Rose tried for the Beast Bomb, but Riho rolled through and cradled Rose to get the pinfall.

After the match, Shafir and Rose laid out Riho. As they walked to the back, The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho) came out. Rose and Shafir let them pass, and then they attacked Riho and spray painted a green “L” on Riho. The heels left Riho laying to end the show.

Final Thoughts:

I don't want to say this was a bad show, but it definitely lacked energy. The arena was darkened for most of the show and it felt like the crowd didn't react to very much.