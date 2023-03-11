We’re losing sleep this weekend: Here’s how to score free coffee

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — We’ll be losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time kicks in this weekend, but there is one perk: Free coffee.

Denny’s, Dunkin’ and Grubhub are all giving away free coffee to commemorate the time change.

The Dunkin’ and Grubhub offers are available to those who spend fifteen dollars or more on the app between March 12 and March 18.

In addition, Denny’s will give its rewards members a digital coupon valid on March 13. Customers can sign up for the program on the chain’s website .

