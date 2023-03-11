Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

We’re losing sleep this weekend: Here’s how to score free coffee

By Callie Cassick,

5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — We’ll be losing an hour of sleep when daylight saving time kicks in this weekend, but there is one perk: Free coffee.

Denny’s, Dunkin’ and Grubhub are all giving away free coffee to commemorate the time change.

Daylight saving time: Clocks spring forward this weekend

The Dunkin’ and Grubhub offers are available to those who spend fifteen dollars or more on the app between March 12 and March 18.

In addition, Denny’s will give its rewards members a digital coupon valid on March 13. Customers can sign up for the program on the chain’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

