Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County asks for donations to care for sick, injured kittens

By Jordan Duncan,

5 days ago
The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is asking for donations after it had 26 sick and injured kittens come through its doors on Thursday.

In a news release on Friday, the shelter said that the kittens range in age from one day to six months old. Many of the kittens are covered with fleas and have respiratory infections, inflamed, goopy eyes, runny noses, and thinning hair — treatable but potentially deadly ailments, according to the shelter.

One of the kittens has a ruptured eye that will require surgery to remove the eye and prevent infection.

The kittens will receive individualized medical care. Shelter staff is treating them with antibiotics, eye and nose drops, and food supplements.

“Donations are urgently needed to help provide round-the-clock care and surgery needed for these kittens,” the shelter said in its release. Donations can be made at the shelter’s website .

