Ashton Kutcher Keeps Wearing These Jon Hamm-approved Sneakers

Ashton Kutcher has been on the go promoting his latest Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine with co-star Reese Witherspoon, so it makes sense that he’s wearing sneakers that have been commended for their style, comfort, and sustainability. Kutcher’s go-to pair seem to be the OCA Low in All Black Canvas , which comes in plenty of colors in addition to leather and suede.
Cariuma sneakers were originally branded as skateboarding shoes, similar to Vans and Converse, but over time they’ve transformed into a versatile, go-to sneaker for virtually any occasion. They’re also gender-neutral—aside from sizing, the men’s and women’s designs of the OCA Low style sneaker are essentially the same.
In addition to having Kutcher and his peers stamps of approval, Cariuma’s OCA Low sneaker has 6,000 five star-ratings . Many customers have left raving reviews about how comfortable these sneaks are thanks to the brand’s lightweight design and easy fit. “They are really comfy and haven't given me blisters on my heels like other new shoes do,” one said. Other reviewers agreed, with another adding, “This is my fourth pair of Cariumas, and I love each pair so much.”
Another benefit of buying from Cariuma is that you’d be supporting an extremely conscious brand. Cariuma exclusively uses ethical factories and premium, more planet-friendly materials , like bamboo, recycled plastics, organic mamona oil, and cork. Cariuma also plants a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair sold .
If you’re in the market for new kicks for versatile wear, these sustainable, celeb-approved sneakers are definitely the way to go. But, you better act fast – Ashton’s Oca Low style is known to sell out quick!
