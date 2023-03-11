APOCALYPTIC PUBLIC RADIO: ISU theater grad releases 10-episode audio series with 80 actors titled 'NPRmageddon'

If hearing the voice of Q from “Star Trek” or the prolific sci-fi author Harlan Ellison during public radio broadcasts from the fictional, post-apocalyptic world of “Lost” Angeles sounds like your jam, look no further than the latest 10-episode podcast titled “NPRmageddon.”

Created by Blackfoot native and Idaho State University theater graduate Peter Podgursky, who now lives in Los Angeles, and his writing partner Bryan Keithley, “NPRmageddon” plunges listeners into a post-apocalyptic hellscape “in the most hilarious way possible, thanks to immersive 3D audio and a cast of over 80 actors,” Podgursky said.

“This is insane, like nobody does this,” Podgursky said about the massive cast of voice actors who participated in the project. “It’s a tough, brain-sickening, uncompromising work of art. Basically, it’s the best news from the worst place on Earth and there’s nothing else like it.”

A scripted audio series several years in the making, “NPRmageddon,” takes place in the fictional world of Lost Angeles, which “has become a wasteland of marauding mutants, rogue AI’s, escaped sentient brains and people who want to homeschool their kids,” Podgursky said, adding that “It’s a real mess out there, but the city’s last remaining news station and its mercurial host are committed to sharing all the grisly, glorious and gobsmacking details.”

“Join host Bryan Garcia-McMillan-Keithley and his deranged cadre of news people as they run roughshod over post-apocalyptic Lost Angeles, tearing deep into every story they can get their journalistic jaws around,” Podgursky said. “It’s weird, it’s sci-fi, it’s horror, it’s comedy, and it always seems to come with a body count. But hey, who’s counting?”

Take for instance the first episode, titled “Rise of Skullgore,” which involves an upstart president named Skullgore violently seizing the throne of Lost Angeles.

“It’s up to Bryan Garcia-McMillan-Keithley and the rest of the ‘NPRmageddon’ news crew to keep up with the city’s exciting new totalitarian regime,” the episode preview states.

The podcast officially launched on Jan. 24 and has reached as high as 21st on the U.S. comedy fiction charts, according to the podcast analytics platform Chartable.

The Idaho State Journal recently interviewed Podgursky about the work that went into turning this massive project into a reality and how he and Keithley were able to secure both some iconic names in the sci-fi world and some Pocatello folks to participate as well.

After graduating from ISU in the early 2000s and attending the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts to study film production (where he met Keithley), Podgursky said he knew he wanted to create something and that making a podcast, at least on its face, seemed easier than making a feature film.

“A podcast is easier than a feature film because it’s only sound and you can do it in chunks, so we just did it,” Podgursky said. “We met twice a week for a few years and wrote it and then started to record people for it. It was just this slow and steady wins the race process that we just kept working."

Podgursky said working with sound on a podcast without any budgetary constraints allowed for the team to be as expansive as they wanted.

“I could have either made a low-budget feature film or an extremely high-budget Podcast,” Podgursky said.

Aside from the inherent uniqueness associated with the subject matter of the podcast — which Podgursky described as public radio meets "Mad Max" — what separates “NPRmageddon” from other scripted audio series is its immense scope, he said.

“We have 80 actors in this,” he said. “Nobody does that and the reason people don’t do that is because it takes a really long time to do. That’s at least 80 recording sessions and if you do one a day that’s at least 80 days of recording, which is a lot.”

Podgursky said NPRmageddon was, in part, inspired by the fiction podcast "Welcome to Night Vale," a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers and cultural events, according to its website.

“I was like ‘Oh, I like this,’ but thought I could do something that’s more to my taste and bigger in scope,” he said. “So I took it as inspiration and thought I could do something similar with a news conceit and a more of an 80s-style action piece.”

“NPRmageddon” features the voices of John de Lancie, who plays Q in multiple “Star Trek” series and was likely one of the last performances of both the prolific actor and comedian Fred Willard, who died in 2020, and the sci-fi author Harlan Ellison, who died in 2018.

“I actually got to go to Harlan Ellison’s house and hang out with him,” Podgursky said. “I knew he lived in this place called the Lost Aztec Temple of Mars because I got lost this one time in Los Angeles and I ended up in front of his house. So I basically wrote him a letter and left the script on his door and he called me the next day and says, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’”

Podgursky continued, “And for John de Lancie I found his address online and I just mailed him a nicely written letter with the script and he was onboard with it.”

The story of how Podgursky and Keithley landed Eric Reed Boucher, known professionally as Jello Biafra, who is the former lead singer and songwriter for the San Francisco punk rock band Dead Kennedys, is also one involving a bit of luck and happenstance.

“I actually crashed a birthday party that Jello Biafra was at,” he said. “I find Jello and I go, ‘Hey, I want to have you in my podcast audio series, it’s called NPRmageddon and it’s what NPR would be like post-apocalypse’ and he was intrigued enough to participate.”

Other voice actors on the roster include Erika Ishii from the video game “Apex Legends,” Andrew Bowser known for his role in “Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls,” Barbara Goodson who plays Rita Repulsa in “The Power Rangers,” Betsy Baker from “The Evil Dead,” and, among many others, Tay Zonday who made the song “Chocolate Rain.”

The podcast also features the voices of numerous ISU theater grads, including that of Podgursky. Angeline Underwood, the owner of the Brick 243 gastropub in Pocatello and former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant turned actor Jeff Bosley are also featured on the podcast alongside ISU Professor Emeritus of Theatre Norm Schroeder, and fellow ISU theater graduate Christopher R. Ellis.

“Angeline actually helped us out with a walla group,” Podgursky said. “She gathered about 12 other people to do background walla voices. That was just such a gift. We knew we wanted big crowds and that’s not easy to do. She gathered these people and her house and made some food and then her and her friends to make these large crowd background walla voices.”

One tactic Podgursky and company used to drum up interest for the podcast was to photoshop the faces of real NPR reporters into “gorgeous apocalyptic backgrounds,” something they’ve dubbed getting “NPRmageddon’d.” The “NPRmageddon” Twitter page has over 11,000 followers. Those interested in some merch are encouraged to check out the podcast’s etsy page by visiting NPRmageddon.etsy.com .

As of Friday, “NPRmageddon” has released four of the 10 episodes with the next iteration of the happenings of Lost Angeles set for release on March 21. The podcast is available on all major streaming apps.