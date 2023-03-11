Open in App
Yuba City, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Sutter County Museum receives major grant to pursue regional flood exhibit

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ufqui_0lF897Ew00

Geologically speaking, the Sacramento Valley is a giant flood plain for run off of multiple rivers that cut through its fertile grounds.

These seasonal floods worked to enrich the soil, create wetland habitat, and support migrating waterfowl and fish populations with vital nutrients. In times of high water, it is said that indigenous tribes would relocate to higher grounds such as the Sutter Buttes mountain range. But details on the flooding that occurred here has been spread out amongst various news articles, books, and oral traditions. For these reasons, the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City has been working on consolidating this history into a permanent regional flood exhibit for the public.

