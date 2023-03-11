Open in App
Camarillo, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Camarillo sinkhole prompts evacuations of nearby homes

5 days ago

A sinkhole in a Camarillo neighborhood prompted an evacuation of nearby homes Friday morning, according to authorities.

Ventura County Fire Department officials announced around 11:15 p.m. that crews responded to the 700 block of Trueno Avenue after a 30-by-30 feet sinkhole opened up between homes on nearby Grada Avenue.

Those two homes were red-tagged as a precaution, VCFD firefighter Andy VanSciver said.

"Flooding is impacting the hillside behind two homes. Sand bags are in place and the storm is diminishing," VCFD tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. "Four homes under evacuation orders."

No injuries were immediately reported.

A county geologist also responded to the scene to assess the sinkhole.

The storm marked California's 10th atmospheric river of the winter, storms that have brought enormous amounts of rain and snow to the state and helped lessen the drought conditions that had dragged on for years.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves down the coast and shouldn't bring as much rain as previous storms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
LA senior facility managers facing criminal charges for 14 COVID deaths, Gascón says
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LAPD identifies suspect in shooting of 3 officers in Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Several cars stranded after drivers attempt to navigate through floodwater on street in Commerce
Commerce, CA16 hours ago
Crews rescue man from rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Boyle Heights
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
8 students sickened after possibly eating marijuana gummies at Sun Valley school, LAFD says
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Metrolink crash in Glendale leaves car flipped over, injuries unknown
Glendale, CA1 day ago
Burbank restaurant hit hard by shockingly high gas bill
Burbank, CA3 days ago
Power outage in Hollywood leaves hundreds without power day before the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Man caught on video shooting elderly victim in Highland home in unprovoked attack
Santa Barbara, CA8 hours ago
Valinda standoff continues after shootout between armed man and LASD deputies
Valinda, CA4 days ago
Recent storms affect youth sports across SoCal
Hermosa Beach, CA8 hours ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Authorities call off chase on PCH in Malibu area after suspect's erratic driving
Malibu, CA6 days ago
LAC + USC Medical Center needs public's help identifying Jane Doe patient
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Woman, 92, rescued after car she was in stolen in Hollywood area
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Burglars are caught on video unsuccessfully trying to steal from downtown LA check cashing business
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Officials ID'd suspect in Monica Leech's murder by making DNA profile from item left at crime scene
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
LAUSD unions expected to strike for 3 days next week, leading to school shutdown
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Woman killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Pico Rivera, authorities say
Pico Rivera, CA2 days ago
Dog gets spooked and jumps into water in Long Beach, but quick-thinking lifeguards had her back
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
LAUSD schools could close if union workers go on strike, Superintendent Carvalho says
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man who was struck by LAPD rubber bullet during 2020 protest awarded $375,000
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
6-year-old recognized as hero after calling 911 when his mom had a medical emergency
Whittier, CA7 hours ago
Biden announces new executive order targeting gun sales in Monterey Park
Monterey Park, CA1 day ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA5 days ago
Navy fighter jets honor 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Oscars with historic flyover in Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Santa Clarita NAACP holds news conference after racist video with high schoolers surfaces online
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy