Williamsburg City Council approves interim agreement with contractor for work on new police station

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press,

5 days ago
Williamsburg Police Department car Kim O'Brien Root/Daily Press/TNS

The city’s new police station moved another step toward the finish line Thursday as City Council voted to authorize City Manager Andrew Trivette to enter an interim agreement with Henderson Inc., for construction of the approximately 42,800-square-foot building.

The interim agreement enables the contractor to develop the final design for the project with city staff. Once the contractor conducts design work to 35% of the construction drawings, the city will have another opportunity to determine whether it wants to proceed.

The agreement also includes the design of the public works facilities, with that site work beginning this summer.

According to the proposed project schedule, the design phase is expected to last until October, with the city getting several opportunities to review the site plan. Final approval is slated to come before the council in August.

The plan is to build the new station across Lafayette Street, next to the city’s Municipal Building, while the existing facility will eventually be demolished to make way for a new library that will connect to the Stryker Center.

Construction is already past the halfway point of a new fire station on nearby Boundary Street. Both projects are to replace aging buildings.

In other business, Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract for year-round event management services in the hopes of attracting regional visitation with year-round events that are “diverse, exciting and add to the quality of life for residents and businesses,” as stated in the agenda item summary.

Last October, the city released a request for proposal and received four responses. Staff is recommending AVAdventure, which “best met (Council’s) stated goal of offering a range of diverse and exciting events.”

Also on Thursday, Council approved the Williamsburg Public Art Council’s recommendation to award funding in the amount of $17,000 for another mural to be installed at Midtown Row.

Artist Britt Flood was selected to design and install the mural, which will be located alongside the Food Lion, across from Sal’s by Victor. The city unveiled a butterfly mural by Hampton-based artist Silas Baker in November.

The new mural is expected to be completed by June.

Sian Wilkerson, 757-342-6616, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com

