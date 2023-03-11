Volunteers honor fallen Tennessee National Guardsman with hundreds of flags

As family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes to a Tennessee National Guardsman killed in a helicopter crash last month, volunteers from his hometown are already doing their part to pay their respects.

Around 100 volunteers of all ages met at the First Baptist Church on East Winchester Street in Gallatin Friday night, and in just a matter of hours, placed 600 flags on the streets surrounding the church. The moving tribute was in honor of Danny Randolph, a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with the Tennessee National Guard.

"On behalf of my veteran brothers and sisters, we hate to lose one," said Raymond Overstreet, with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. "I'm here to support the folks who are feeling that loss."

The effort was organized by the group The Flagman's Mission Continues. The group hosts similar events across the country to honor fallen service members.

After volunteers received instructions from Jeff Hastings with the Flagman's Mission Continues, and then got to work displaying the flags.

Randolph, 40, was a native of Gallatin who grew up attending the First Baptist Church.

"He was just a happy-go-lucky, positive man," recalled Derrick Jackson, the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Gallatin. "He was a family man. He loved Gallatin, loved his country and would give you the shirt off his back."

On Feb. 15, Randolph was traveling with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham in a UH-60 Black Hawk when it crashed around 3:01 p.m. along Highway 53 in Madison County, just outside of Huntsville, Alabama. Both men were killed.

The community is invited to show their respects at a memorial service on Saturday, March 11. A visitation period with the family will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Military honors will be included during the funeral service.

The flags will be taken down on Sunday, March 12 at noon. Volunteers are also encouraged to help with this process.

For more information on The Flagman's Mission Continues, or to make a donation visit: https://www.theflagmanmission.org/

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.