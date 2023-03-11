Inside the first-ever "Boudin Ball", 2023 Boudin Festival Poster Reveal

The first-ever "Boudin Ball" took place Friday night at the Scott Events Center — also where the unveiling of the 2023 Boudin Festival poster took place, featuring art by local artist Tony Bernard.

Hosted by the festival association and the City of Scott, organizers told KATC the ball is more than a play on words. It's a way of celebrating and commemorating ten years of the Boudin Festival here in Acadiana.

"We wanted to do something that would show the community we've been successful and around for the ten years, and we're just really excited," said president of the Boudin Festival Association, Daniel Noel. "You know, because coming along it came fast and we didn't think it would just be this great of ten years."

KATC caught up with Scott's mayor, Jan Scott Richard, at the ball. He said the festival has been instrumental in not only area tourism, but area business.

"It's not just really about Scott, it's really about having a regional focus and even a national focus," the mayor said. "So all of these companies; Billy's, Best Stop, Don's, Kartcher's, NuNu's, Menard's; have all done a tremendous job in promoting not only boudin because it's changed it's evolved so much there's so much more than just the boudin link.

The Boudin Ball also served as a moment to bid farewell to outgoing Queen Emily, Miss Scott Boudin Festival IX, as a new queen is set to be crowned.

The 2023 Boudin Festival is currently scheduled for April 14th through the 16th. Admission each night is $5 and children six and under get in free. Keep it tuned to KATC for all your festival coverage.

------------------------------------------------------------

