Open in App
Scott, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Inside the first-ever "Boudin Ball", 2023 Boudin Festival Poster Reveal

By Taylor Toole,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362q0s_0lF883fp00

The first-ever "Boudin Ball" took place Friday night at the Scott Events Center — also where the unveiling of the 2023 Boudin Festival poster took place, featuring art by local artist Tony Bernard.

Hosted by the festival association and the City of Scott, organizers told KATC the ball is more than a play on words. It's a way of celebrating and commemorating ten years of the Boudin Festival here in Acadiana.

"We wanted to do something that would show the community we've been successful and around for the ten years, and we're just really excited," said president of the Boudin Festival Association, Daniel Noel. "You know, because coming along it came fast and we didn't think it would just be this great of ten years."

KATC caught up with Scott's mayor, Jan Scott Richard, at the ball. He said the festival has been instrumental in not only area tourism, but area business.

"It's not just really about Scott, it's really about having a regional focus and even a national focus," the mayor said. "So all of these companies; Billy's, Best Stop, Don's, Kartcher's, NuNu's, Menard's; have all done a tremendous job in promoting not only boudin because it's changed it's evolved so much there's so much more than just the boudin link.

The Boudin Ball also served as a moment to bid farewell to outgoing Queen Emily, Miss Scott Boudin Festival IX, as a new queen is set to be crowned.

The 2023 Boudin Festival is currently scheduled for April 14th through the 16th. Admission each night is $5 and children six and under get in free. Keep it tuned to KATC for all your festival coverage.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Good Fight Foundation celebrates "Dustin Poirier" Day
Lafayette, LA10 hours ago
Kelly’s Diner in Opelousas, Louisiana Catches Fire, Promises to Be Back ‘ASAP’
Opelousas, LA18 hours ago
Reggie’s Soul Food: Good for the soul and the belly
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Former Miss USA, Ali Landry, Comes Home to Acadiana
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
LSU AgCenter releases guide on growing butterfly garden
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Friend of 16 years pays it forward
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
4th annual ‘Boosie Bash’ returns, lineup released
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home
Lafayette, LA12 hours ago
City of New Iberia announces the kickoff of its anti-violence campaign
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
Louisiana Shoppers Confused by Aldi Customer Bird Noises
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
LSU agriculture tour underway
Crowley, LA11 hours ago
Longtime Lafayette High, Ascension Episcopal teacher remembered for making math magical
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run; driver still free
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
Teacher receives 50K grant for classroom makeover
Opelousas, LA12 hours ago
All inclusive, sensory gym franchise to open in Broussard
Broussard, LA5 days ago
Cool, warm, cool...changeable March pattern
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana – Take A Tour [VIDEO]
White Castle, LA6 days ago
Four separate shootings within five hours in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Louisiana education board looks for solutions to support educators, reverse teacher shortages
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Three people shot while filming music video in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
GMA Cool Schools: Park Vista Elementary
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
Deceased male located in St. Martin Parish
Breaux Bridge, LA4 days ago
‘The worst mistake I ever made:’ LSU’s first Black student says he grew to forgive university
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
A storm's coming Sunday to southeast Louisiana, and then a cool front
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Mayor of Crowley announces downtown road closure
Crowley, LA5 days ago
Brusly mailboxes moved again, now farther from street
Brusly, LA2 days ago
GMA Cool Schools: Seventh Ward Elementary School
Abbeville, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy