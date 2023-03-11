RICHMOND, Va. -- You can now buy stamps featuring Richmond's Main Street Station and other historic train stations from the U.S. Postal Service .

Constructed in 1901, Main Street Station is one of five American train stations on the National Register of Historic Places featured in the post office's new railroad station stamp collection.

"[Main Street Station is] our Big Ben, our Eiffel Tower. It’s what you affiliate with this city," Jeannie Welliver, with the Richmond Department of Public Works, said. "Sixty-five million cars pass it every year and it’s the last piece of glamorous architecture on Interstate 95 from here to Miami. For the post office to recognize, it is huge."

Other stations included in the railroad station stamp collection are Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania, Point of Rocks Station in Maryland, Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, California, and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.