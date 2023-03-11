After Drag Race Episode 11, We All Owe Marcia Marcia Marcia an Apology

Like the great Angela Bassett before her, Marcia Marcia Marcia did the thing on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race .

Mind you, “the thing” was not winning this week’s maxi challenge, as Marcia didn’t exactly wow the judges with her one-woman comedy show. Nor was it the runway category, as the judges read her for basically wearing a variation of Loosey LaDuca’s pageant runner-up look from the Crystal Ball.

In this case, I’m singing Marcia’s praises for managing to hold her own in a lip sync against certified assassin Anetra . Let’s be real — when Ru hit play on Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch,” we all expected Anetra to wipe the floor with Marcia. The pairing seemed borderline cruel. Then again, it would be unfair for the show to pit almost anyone against Anetra, as few of the remaining contestants would stand a chance battling the queen of the duck walk.

So imagine my surprise when Marcia not only stood a chance but also worked with Anetra to deliver arguably the best lip sync of the season, topping Anetra’s Fifth Harmony face-off with Sasha Colby. (Yeah, I said it.) I mean, we’ve seen gymnastics on the runway before, but rarely have we seen this kind of synchronicity. The queens were giving us elevated leap frog!

Watch the instant-classic lip sync below:

I haven’t had the most positive things to say about Marcia, especially last week. But no matter what happens to her from this moment forward, I’m going to remember her for this lip sync. Make no mistake, nothing will ever excuse her blasphemous Beyoncé look, but this lip sync proved that Marcia is not one to be trifled with — no matter what she’s wearing.

I might have made this one a double shantay, if only to give the perfect ending to the season’s long-awaited first 90-minute episode, but Ru had other plans, sending Marcia packing.

Did that lip sync change the way you look at Marcia? Or have you been a fan all along? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this week’s Drag Race below.

