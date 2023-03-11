Open in App
Pismo Beach, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized

By Lily Dallow,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIJdU_0lF85ph900

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single car crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The fire department said one person has been hospitalized for treatment as a result of the crash.

The crash was first reported by California Highway Patrol at 6:01 p.m. Friday near the Highway 1 exit.

This crash has in turn caused traffic build-up in the area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhxFL_0lF85ph900
keyt.com/traffic

Local officials urge residents to stay safe and vigilant on the slippery roads during the storm.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For your most up to date weather forecast, click here.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGhXt_0lF85ph900
Download the app here

The post Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Driver arrested following deadly crash on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA21 hours ago
One dead in Tuesday night highway 101 traffic collision
Paso Robles, CA18 hours ago
Critical Injury in Orcutt Traffic Collision
Orcutt, CA16 hours ago
One in critical condition after two-car crash in Orcutt
Orcutt, CA1 day ago
Police seek public assistance searching for missing man near Santa Maria water basin
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Search underway for missing man in Santa Maria water catchment basin
Santa Maria, CA16 hours ago
Manslaughter Charge for Fatal DUI Crash
Lompoc, CA18 hours ago
UPDATE: Hwy 41 near Atascadero to remain closed
Atascadero, CA1 day ago
Live updates: Morro Bay road closes as creek rises, Tally Ho evacuation warning lifted
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Large tree blocks road, train tracks in Grover Beach
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Emergency access roads in Cambria eroding
Cambria, CA10 hours ago
SBC Fire recover single piece of clothing of missing man in Santa Maria water basin
Santa Maria, CA17 hours ago
Paso Robles Police recover stolen items in Tuesday night storage locker burglary
Paso Robles, CA18 hours ago
SLO County’s largest unincorporated area could get $11 million Sheriff’s Office station
Nipomo, CA23 hours ago
Highway 101 Marsh Street on and off-ramps close ahead of Tuesday rain
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Lamborghini caught speeding 152 mph on California highway, CHP says. Driver to fight charges
Santa Ynez, CA3 days ago
Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Hit Record Daily Rainfall in Latest Storm
Santa Barbara, CA16 hours ago
Oceano residents and visitors keep an eye on floodwaters amid evacuation order
Oceano, CA1 day ago
Flood Advisory has been extended to midnight for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Red Cross opens shelter in San Luis Obispo before heavy rains hit the area
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents due to upcoming storm
Oceano, CA2 days ago
Grover Beach issues evacuation warning over potential flooding
Grover Beach, CA2 days ago
Natural gas pipeline in SLO County ‘impacted by heavy rainfall.’ Crews are working to fix it
Cayucos, CA17 hours ago
Rainfall in Paso Robles Tuesday breaks 1958 record
Paso Robles, CA21 hours ago
Lompoc Fire responds to large pallet fire at North L Street in Lompoc
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Arroyo Grande explores safe parking sites for unhoused residents living in vehicles
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy