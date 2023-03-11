SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single car crash on southbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach, according to Cal Fire SLO.

The fire department said one person has been hospitalized for treatment as a result of the crash.

The crash was first reported by California Highway Patrol at 6:01 p.m. Friday near the Highway 1 exit.

This crash has in turn caused traffic build-up in the area:

Local officials urge residents to stay safe and vigilant on the slippery roads during the storm.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For your most up to date weather forecast, click here.

Download the app here

The post Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .