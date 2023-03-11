Aggies Mount Epic Comeback In SEC Tournament Quarterfinals 67-61 Win Over Arkansas

Behind a double-double from forward Henry Coleman III, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds, the Aggies overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas.

The Texas A&M Aggies completed a comeback for the ages in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night, beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 67-61 in their SEC Tournament quarterfinals game.

The Aggies started slow, shooting just 36.7 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 54.2 percent for the Razorbacks, and fell behind for a 38-25 halftime deficit.

But A&M began the second half with a 17-6 run to narrow the lead to two with 12 minutes remaining before taking the lead for good on a Julius Marble jumper with 7:42 left in the game.

The Aggies' defense held the Hogs to just 23 points in the second half, after A&M's offense could muster just 25 points in the first frame.

The Aggies' offense recovered to score 42 in the second half.

A&M was led by guard Wade Taylor IV with 18 points, while forward Henry Coleman III scored a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Guards Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford chipped in 11 points apiece in the win.

The Razorbacks were led by Nick Smith Jr., who had 13 at the half but finished with just 16 on the night, while forward Makhi Mitchell finished with 15. No other Arkansas shooters scored in double digits.

A&M excelled on the boards Friday night, outrebounding the Razorbacks 43-26.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here