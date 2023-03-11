Open in App
Harvey County, KS
See more from this location?
KNSS Radio

Teenager dies in crash in Harvey County

By Knss Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAPbT_0lF83Sno00

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in northern Harvey County Friday afternoon. Preliminary information shows a car was traveling southbound on K-15 between Northeast 48th and 60th streets when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.  An SUV, traveling north, attempted to maneuver to avoid the car. The SUV collided with the side of the car as they entered the east ditch.

The driver of the southbound car, a girl in her teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the northbound SUV, a woman her 40s, was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Harvey County, KS newsLocal Harvey County, KS
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in Harvey Co. crash
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman shot in El Dorado; hospitalized in Wichita in critical condition
El Dorado, KS18 hours ago
Woman critically hurt in El Dorado shooting
El Dorado, KS20 hours ago
Police searching for missing Wichita woman
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Police: Two arrested suspected in high end Wichita thefts
Wichita, KS9 hours ago
Wichita police officer arrested, facing DUI and related charges
Wichita, KS1 day ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store
Wichita, KS17 hours ago
After more than 100 accidents in 5 years on busy west Wichita road, residents plead for drivers to slow down
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita teen charged as adult in fatal Towne East shooting
Wichita, KS1 day ago
One hospitalized in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Inmate serving time for SW Kan. drug crimes dies in prison
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Wrongly disposed of batteries cause fires at Salina landfill
Salina, KS1 day ago
Saline County Booking Activity, March 13
Salina, KS2 days ago
City of Wichita approves $5 million settlement in death of Andrew Finch
Wichita, KS1 day ago
17th and Plum street repairs ongoing
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
UPDATED: Jeff Hooper no longer with City of Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Kansas man charged with double-murder, drug possession
Wichita, KS4 days ago
‘I was really lucky to be adopted’: Wichita teen finds his ‘real’ family early in life, grows to become Regional Youth of the Year
Wichita, KS1 day ago
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Jensen Hughes report released on Wichita Police Department
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Family of victim in a 2021 deadly crash comes to Tulsa for defendant's sentencing
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
Man behind bars, woman hospitalized after stabbing at Salina Walmart
Salina, KS6 days ago
Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday
Wichita, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy