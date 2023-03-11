Teenager dies in crash in Harvey County

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in northern Harvey County Friday afternoon. Preliminary information shows a car was traveling southbound on K-15 between Northeast 48th and 60th streets when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. An SUV, traveling north, attempted to maneuver to avoid the car. The SUV collided with the side of the car as they entered the east ditch.

The driver of the southbound car, a girl in her teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the northbound SUV, a woman her 40s, was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.