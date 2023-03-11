Column: San Diego Loyal SC owner focused on own club, not MLS speculation, as season opens

San Diego Loyal defender Kyle Adams goes through drills during practice at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center on Thursday. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Should the day come that Major League Soccer seeks locals who can assist a San Diego club, one obvious choice would be Andrew Vassiliadis, chairman of the San Diego Loyal SC franchise that Saturday opens its fourth season with a 7 p.m. home match.

Vassiliadis may lack the financial muscle to buy an MLS team himself but is someone an incoming owner ought to consider hiring.

The logic is simple: Folks clearly enjoy themselves at Loyal games. Isn’t the fun the point?

A San Diego vibe infuses home matches with energy. Fans wear Loyal scarves, hats and shirts. Regulars who stand in the goal-side bleachers maintain chants and a beat across each 45-minute half.

The affable team owner, often attired in casual clothes and a ballcap, is one of their own. He played youth soccer in San Diego and both played and coached at local high schools. Before most home matches, he introduces himself to fans and escorts them onto the field. It was Vassiliadis who funded the Loyal's launch; who took a financial drubbing in the first season, when the pandemic canceled all but one home match.

Wisely, he booked Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego as the team's home. A few miles from the ocean, it’s a gorgeous, mostly comfortable venue, notwithstanding the metal benches and some parking challenges. The overall atmosphere, per visiting players, is unsurpassed in the 24-team USL Championship circuit that’s a notch below MLS.

You can be sure an incoming MLS club owner would recognize Vassiliadis’ top hire, Landon Donovan, the former U.S. national team and MSL star for whom the league’s MVP award is named.

When the two launched the franchise and exchanged ideas on what type of soccer the Loyal would play, the first-time owner showed himself attentive and flexible.

The Italian style, loosely described as “lock the door,” suited the expansion team and market, said Vassiliadis.

His rationale: San Diegans would insist on a winner, and the Italian style was the best means to that end. “What it means is, we score a goal and then we just play hard-nosed defense, and we lock the door and make sure you can’t score,” said the chairman, who played for Francis Parker High School and coached at The Bishop’s School.

It was Donovan's turn.

“What I would like to do,” he said, “is play this very exciting, fast-paced brand of soccer where we score a lot of goals. And you know what that might mean? That might mean we lose sometimes, three to four, or something like that.

“But,” said Donovan, who never had coached at any level, “we want to be forward-thinking in our play style.”

Vassiliadis said Donovan's logic changed his mind.

The result? A qualified success, worth a B+ grade.

The Loyal have not won a playoff game, but since upgrading their expansion-year roster, they’ve fielded interesting offenses that ranked 10 th of 37 teams and second of 24 teams in goals scored.

Not only have the past two Loyal teams kept fans awake, they’ve earned a pair of playoff berths.

Giving the inside soccer crowd tactics to chew on were wrinkles adopted by Donovan and Nate Miller, the coaching staff’s lead tactician. Other USL Championship teams took note of the San Diego newbies’ tactics, said Vassiliadis, citing the shifting formations that, most recently, contributed to a Western Conference-leading total of 68 goals in 34 matches, enabling a second-place finish.

“To be honest — and maybe I’m wrong here — we’ve kind of changed the way that USL teams play as a whole because of what we were able to do in a short period of time,” he said. “We came out, and came out fast, with this whole idea of we’re going to attack you in a formation that looks like a 3-5-2. And then, we’re going to defend in a 4-4-2. Where, a lot of USL was very rigid at the beginning — 4-4-2, we’ll attack where we can, we’ll be very pensive at times.

“And,” he added, “that still works in this league. There are teams that do that regularly and win. But now, you’re starting to see more teams in our league take more chances. On formations. On the way they play. On the type of players they bring in. And, frankly, on how much they spend on their roster. And, I’d like to think that ourselves and a handful of other teams have pushed in that direction.”

This year's challenges appear formidable.

Miller begins his first season as a USL Championship head coach, though he led a USL second-tier team to a second-place finish. He succeeds Donovan, who told Vassiliadis last season he'd like to spend more time in his front-office role.

The team's top-two scorers weren't brought back.

Can forward Evan Conway, 25, build upon his nine-goal season? Will center back Jackson Simba, a quickly maturing 19-year-old from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, evolve into a standout? In his comeback from a foot injury, can lefty forward Adrien Perez, 27, fulfill the projections that earned him some 40 MSL matches with LAFC and D.C. United?

Above the grass field, a huge question hovers over the franchise.

Will MLS plant a team in San Diego State's stadium, casting a shadow over the Loyal and even threatening their existence?

“It is what keeps me up at night,” acknowledged Vassiliadis, who's celebrating his 40 th birthday this weekend but said he remains the league’s youngest owner. “I don’t want anybody coming into our market and just trampling over us. But, all I can do is focus on what I’m doing and make San Diego Loyal the best that it is.”

He's enjoying the ride, he said, and come October, expects to see San Diego in the conference final.

“You just want it to start, and that’s what Saturday night is,” he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .