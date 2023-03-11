Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating

By Mercedez Hernandez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZMvo_0lF8229C00

Austin (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a death allegedly caused by a falling object from a high-rise construction project in the West Campus neighborhood.

An APD incident report said a call for a deceased person came in to dispatch around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the 2400 block of Rio Grande Street.

SafeHorns, a private group of UT Austin parents, students and faculty that advocates for safety around campus, tweeted Friday about the death, asking witnesses to contact authorities and family attorneys with what they saw.

The organization said Michael Delgado, 29, was riding his bike near the Shell Gas station on Rio Grande Street when he was hit by falling debris.

An attorney for the Delgado family said UT students offered aid before emergency responders arrived, and that Delgado was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries over the weekend.

Delgado is survived by a 3-year-old daughter, said the attorney.

Our investigation into Michael Delgado’s death is ongoing. We look forward to providing more answers to the family as the case unfolds. That said, we already know this was a highly preventable event. Construction companies have to do a better job of securing the growing number of elevated job sites here in Austin. There are so many Austin residents living in the shadow of high-rise construction just like this.  As a community, we must insist on full accountability.

– Attorney spokesperson for the Delgado family

Greystar is building a high-rise apartment building near the intersection where Delgado was allegedly injured.

The company said it is cooperating with APD as the investigation into this death continues.

Our thoughts are with the family of the person who passed away as a result of this tragic accident.  We have reached out to them through the hospital staff and authorities, and have offered assistance at this very difficult time. Greystar has been cooperating with authorities in the investigation and will continue to do so. The focus of our attention at this time is the person who passed away and his family.

– Greystar spokesperson
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Family of man fatally shot sues APD officers for wrongful death, excessive force
Austin, TX16 hours ago
UT Austin staff member assaulted, robbed on campus
Austin, TX15 hours ago
EMS: Overdoses down in Austin this spring compared to last year
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Significant' amount of Austin police officers experiencing issues with overtime pay
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Pflugerville PD searching for missing disabled man
Pflugerville, TX13 hours ago
Person rescued after falling into 7-foot hole in downtown Austin
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Overnight fire burns east Austin apartment complex
Austin, TX23 hours ago
Police investigating woman's death at North Austin apartment complex as suspicious
Austin, TX1 day ago
1 dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in northwest Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Police release composite sketch of suspect who attacked elderly man at East Austin restaurant
Austin, TX1 day ago
Police identify 21-year-old killed in NW Austin motorcycle crash
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for another suspect in Austin street takeovers
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin capital murder suspect arrested in Killeen
Austin, TX2 days ago
Family of man killed by Austin police to file federal lawsuit against officers involved
Austin, TX2 days ago
How Austin’s Event Operations Center keeps you safe during SXSW
Austin, TX1 day ago
Killeen teen charged with capital murder in Austin hookah lounge killings
Austin, TX2 days ago
1 dead after vehicle-motorcycle crash in northwest Austin, ATCEMS says
Austin, TX2 days ago
Man arrested over series of armed robberies at 6 Austin cellphone stores
Austin, TX2 days ago
Drunk driver hits ambulance, sends two ATCEMS medics to hospital
Austin, TX2 days ago
Family of man fatally shot by police in January announcing lawsuit against APD
Austin, TX2 days ago
Council to approve $510K for emergency repairs at Candlewood, Northbridge shelters
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Mother of son injured in drunk driving incident urges others to be careful during spring break
New Braunfels, TX1 day ago
Austin creek turns green and it’s not for St. Patrick’s Day
Austin, TX13 hours ago
An Alligator Stolen 20 Years Ago by a Buda, Texas Woman has Been Found
Buda, TX2 days ago
Crash in Elgin leaves 1 dead, 4 others hurt
Elgin, TX2 days ago
Miss old Austin? Buy memorabilia from this vending machine
Austin, TX1 day ago
2,000+ acre industrial park raising concerns from neighbors
San Marcos, TX9 hours ago
Two teens arrested in robbery of Seguin grocery store, police say
Seguin, TX1 day ago
Z’Tejas will close downtown Austin restaurant on April 1
Austin, TX1 day ago
Friend recalls horrific murder of Mark Kilroy
Austin, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy