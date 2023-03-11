Man killed by falling construction debris near UT Austin campus, APD investigating

Austin (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it is investigating a death allegedly caused by a falling object from a high-rise construction project in the West Campus neighborhood.

An APD incident report said a call for a deceased person came in to dispatch around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the 2400 block of Rio Grande Street.

SafeHorns, a private group of UT Austin parents, students and faculty that advocates for safety around campus, tweeted Friday about the death, asking witnesses to contact authorities and family attorneys with what they saw.

The organization said Michael Delgado, 29, was riding his bike near the Shell Gas station on Rio Grande Street when he was hit by falling debris.

An attorney for the Delgado family said UT students offered aid before emergency responders arrived, and that Delgado was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries over the weekend.

Delgado is survived by a 3-year-old daughter, said the attorney.

“ Our investigation into Michael Delgado’s death is ongoing. We look forward to providing more answers to the family as the case unfolds. That said, we already know this was a highly preventable event. Construction companies have to do a better job of securing the growing number of elevated job sites here in Austin. There are so many Austin residents living in the shadow of high-rise construction just like this. As a community, we must insist on full accountability. “ – Attorney spokesperson for the Delgado family

Greystar is building a high-rise apartment building near the intersection where Delgado was allegedly injured.

The company said it is cooperating with APD as the investigation into this death continues.

“ Our thoughts are with the family of the person who passed away as a result of this tragic accident. We have reached out to them through the hospital staff and authorities, and have offered assistance at this very difficult time. Greystar has been cooperating with authorities in the investigation and will continue to do so. The focus of our attention at this time is the person who passed away and his family. “ – Greystar spokesperson

